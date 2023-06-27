NationalWorldTV
From Silicon Valley to the Arun Valley! MP welcomes top tech to Arundel

A free technology event in Arundel, which Andrew Griffith MP helped to arrange. was attended by 35 local businesses, entrepreneurs, and community groups.
By Michelle TaylorContributor
Published 27th Jun 2023, 09:08 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST
Andrew with Tom Morrison-Bell from Google UKAndrew with Tom Morrison-Bell from Google UK
Google Garage is a multi-million-pound investment in free digital skills training for adults in the UK. Over the last five years the Google Garage programme has trained over 800,000 small businesses and individuals, providing free digital skills training in person and online across more than 500 cities, towns and villages.

Andrew was pleased to speak with delegates during the event and praised the rich tapestry of local businesses and entrepreneurs that work together within the West Sussex economy. He highlighted the successful combination of a diverse range of locally based businesses being able to find a larger market or clients online.

Andrew joined one of the mentoring sessions with a Google expert to listen to the experiences of business owners. They provided positive feedback on the event and described how it will help them. Andrew Griffith MP said: “I was delighted to welcome top tech firm Google to the beautiful surroundings of Arundel Town Hall for their first South Downs event, and I was pleased to see so many local businesses taking advantage of the free skills training on offer. A digital presence is a useful way for our local businesses to expand their market and find new customers.”

Andrew speaking to delegates in the free Google Digital training Andrew speaking to delegates in the free Google Digital training
