From The Rolling Stones to desert-island murder

We are going to get human nature at its very worst as we slide towards the heart of darkness in Chichester Festival Theatre’s new production of William Golding's Lord of the Flies, adapted for the stage by Nigel Williams (Friday, September 19-Saturday, October 11).

A plane crash on a desert island abandons a group of young survivors to fend for themselves, and it all quickly turns ferocious.

Riley Woodford, seen on the main-house stage last year in the Rolling Stones-inspired play Redlands, is playing Bill: “It is going to be harrowing if I'm really honest. It's a really political story. Seen through the eyes of these young boys it is about how they are given this freedom... to be really awful and to push the limits. For us it is not really about how angry the boys are and about how they want to kill and murder. It is about finding the relationships between them and how they push each other to these awful limits whether it's accidental killings or deliberate murder. It's finding the differences with the intentions and also between the characters, and in today's current climate in the world you can really see how that is relevant. When the officer comes in at the end of the play, you really question whether you might have been able to stand up and do something about this. It's an awful view of human nature but I don't think it's really a warning. I think it's a reflection on the lengths that people will go and just how far they will push each other. I'm not really sure what we can do about it! The play brings together so many awful things but it also shows the community in some sense but the way they apply the community is really harrowing and is extremely violent.

“But it is not just about death and murder. It's very political. It pushes narratives that are going on in the world right now. It such an important story how these young boys come to be influenced and such an important reflection on our humanity.”

As Bill, Riley is one of Jack's choir boys: “And he is a real physical presence in the space. The lines that I have are quite violent. It's about proving himself in front of the other lads. It's about who can jump the furthest and who can jump the highest but then you think was that right but then you've got Jack who will say ‘You didn't jump far enough! Let's do it again!’ As I say it is not a play about murder. It is a play about the relationships between the boys.”

Riley loved Redlands last year: “I was George Harrison and it was a hoot. It was amazing. And this is now completely different. The Stones were not terribly well behaved at times but at least we weren't talking about desert island murders!”