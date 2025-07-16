From trauma to hope - new short from Aldwick film-maker

Aldwick-based Nicholas Prosser is enjoying a positive response on the festival circuit to his new independently-produced short drama film Free Again.

“For me, this project was a departure from 25 years of directing broadcast television drama series and serials, plus documentaries and projects for the corporate sector,” Nicholas said.

His drama credits include EastEnders, Emmerdale, House of Eliott, The Bill, Thief Takers, Brookside, Crossroads, Family Affairs and Eldorado.

Free Again takes him in a new direction. Nicholas wrote and directed it with a professional crew and equipment. Self-funded, it has been, and is continuing to be, submitted to UK and European film festivals.

“To date, it has been the winner of the best narrative short film category in the Munich Film Festival plus semi-finalist in ten more festivals in Europe.”

As Nicholas explains, the film, eight minutes 15 seconds long, follows the fortunes of a young boy who, with his parents, escapes a tyrannical attack on his African village to tread through the gates of UK immigration, feeling vulnerable in this new and alien land.

The film is about trauma but as Nicholas says, it also offers a note of hope.

“Usually I am working on series and serials and I just liked the contrast. Usually when you are doing a soap opera it is all about the dialogue but when you are doing a short film quite often it tells the story in pictures rather than dialogue.

“We moved to the south coast in 2010 and by then I had written two or three more screenplays for short films but had not shot any and I just thought what can I do. Free Again was the one that I felt most passionate about, more than the others, but then it was a question of thinking of locations and making sure that all the ingredients are ready at once.

“We shot it in 2022 at the end of May and the beginning of June over about five days. The first problem was that I had sequences in an African village but I discovered Butser ancient farm. The lady there said they actually modelled the farm on an African village. I was also needing an immigration room and we ended up using Fontwell Racecourse. And then I needed somewhere the young boy meets young English children. I had a school playground in mind but couldn't because of the holidays. I ended up shooting it across the road from my house in Aldwick Green. I contacted agencies that had children actors with a call for them to turn up on the day.

“It starts with an African boy on the deck of a ship coming into a port in the south of England. We used Portsmouth Harbour. And there is a flashback to when the boy is asleep in his village and there is a raid. He wakes his parents and they make a run for it. There is gunfire and there is a suggestion of violence.

“And then he is coming into immigration. The lady takes his passport and then off camera he hears a lady screaming. The boy lets go of his mother's hand and makes a bolt for it. He rushes out through corridors and downstairs and out into the docklands and into the city centre. He nearly gets run over because of the trance he is in because of what happened back in Africa. But he comes to some children playing, and one of them grabs his hand and they play. It intercuts with his memories of playing with children in his village.”

As Nicholas says, it's a film about immigration and about the young boy’s anxiety, first of all because of what happened in Africa and then at border control – “but then he is calmed by the welcome he receives from the British children.”