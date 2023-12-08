Full Council meeting to be live-streamed

As a trial the meeting, on Wednesday 13 December, will be available to watch live on Facebook from 7.30pm. Viewers do not need a Facebook account to watch the livestream.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A recording of the meeting will also be available to watch on the council’s YouTube channel from Thursday 14 December.

To watch the meeting, visit facebook.com/crawleycouncil at 7.30pm. You will be prompted to log in, but if you don’t have a Facebook account you can click the X to ignore this and the box will close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A live video feed will appear when the meeting starts. To watch it in larger size, click the two arrows on the bottom right of the picture.

Comments will not be enabled during the live stream. Anyone wishing to ask a question during public question time must attend the meeting in the Town Hall in person.

Councillor Tahira Rana, Cabinet member for Resources, said: “I’m pleased that we will be taking advantage of the technology in the Council Chamber and live streaming the next Full Council meeting.

“Broadcasting our meeting live will enable people to watch how decisions are taken from the comfort of their own homes.”

For the Full Council agenda visit crawley.gov.uk/democracy

Visit facebook.com/crawleycouncil to watch the live stream from 7.30pm on Wednesday 13 December.