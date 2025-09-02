Full details - the winter season ahead at Chichester Festival Theatre

Agatha Christie, Inspector Morse’s stage debut, Chekhov, the Gareth Southgate story, a new ghost story and a Somerset Maugham adaptation all feature in the newly-announced Chichester Festival Theatre winter season.

The CFT has also confirmed that a new version of Roald Dahl’s The BFG, directed by former CFT artistic director Daniel Evans, will open Festival 2026 next March. The show is the CFT’s co-production with the RSC and Roald Dahl Story Company; tickets go on sale now.

Before that, this Winter, the National Theatre brings James Graham’s Olivier Award-winning Dear England to Chichester; and Laura Wade’s sparkling new play, based on Somerset Maugham’s The Constant Wife, comes direct from the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Jane Austen’s 250th anniversary is celebrated with a new stage production of Emma, while Being Mr Wickham is an intriguing look at the rogue from Pride and Prejudice. Caroline Quentin leads Chekhov’s classic The Seagull. Fans of detective thrillers will enjoy the stage debut of Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts, the Agatha Christie mystery Death on the Nile, and a chilling new ghost story, It Walks Around The House At Night.

There is also a star-studded array of comedy, music and talks from the BBC Concert Orchestra, Nigel Havers, Miriam Margolyes, Sue Perkins, Grayson Perry, Sir David Suchet and Sandi Toksvig among others.

Central to the festive season, as previously announced, are Stiles & Drewe’s The Three Little Pigs and the world premiere of Matt Haig’s A Boy Called Christmas, performed by Chichester Festival Youth Theatre in their 40th anniversary year.

Coming up:

* Emma, Festival Theatre, 4-8 November. Jane Austen’s 250th anniversary is celebrated with a new stage adaptation of her comedy of manners. The beautiful, high-spirited Emma Woodhouse is determined that she will never marry but loves to meddle in her friends’ and neighbours’ relationships. The cast includes India Shaw-Smith as Emma.

* The Seagull, Festival Theatre, 11-15 November. Chekhov’s masterpiece in a darkly comic reimagining by Mike Poulton, directed by James Brining, with Caroline Quentin leading the ensemble. A once-celebrated actress, Arkadina (Quentin) dominates every room she enters, leaving little chance for anyone else to shine. Her son, the tormented young playwright Konstantin, yearns to escape her shadow, revolutionise theatre and win the heart of Nina, a luminous young woman with dreams of the stage. But when Nina’s gaze turns instead to Arkadina’s lover, the celebrated writer Trigorin, egos and passions collide with devastating consequences.

* Dear England, Festival Theatre, 20-29 November. The National Theatre’s Olivier Award-winning smash hit comes to Chichester, from multi award-winning writer James Graham (Sherwood, BBC; Quiz, This House, CFT) and director Rupert Goold. It’s time to change the game. The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. The England men’s team has the worst track record for penalties in the world, and manager Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt. David Sturzaker (Doctors, BBC) plays former England manager Gareth Southgate, with Samantha Womack as team psychologist Pippa Grange.

* Christmas Concerts, Festival Theatre, December 2-6. Ages 7+. The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth and Chichester Cathedral Choir.

* Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts, Festival Theatre, 6-10 January – the first-ever stage adaptation of the iconic detective. Starring Tom Chambers (Father Brown, Strictly Come Dancing) as Inspector Morse, based on characters by Colin Dexter in an original story written for the stage by Alma Cullen. A chilling mystery unfolds when a young actress suddenly dies on stage during a performance. What begins as a suspicious death inquiry takes a darker turn when the legendary Detective Chief Inspector Morse, with DS Lewis, uncovers a connection to sinister events in his own past, 25 years earlier.

* The Constant Wife, Festival Theatre, 20-24 January. 1927. Constance is the perfect wife and mother, and her husband is as devoted to her as he is to his mistress, who just happens to be her best friend. Adapted by Olivier Award-winner Laura Wade (The Watsons, CFT; TV’s Rivals) from Somerset Maugham’s comedy, this Royal Shakespeare Company production is directed by co-artistic director of the RSC Tamara Harvey. It will star Kara Tointon and features original music composed by multi award-winning jazz artist Jamie Cullum.

* Being Mr Wickham, Minerva Theatre, 20-24 January. Continuing the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth, Adrian Lukis, who starred in the renowned BBC TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, returns to the role of Mr Wickham. Join this roguish gentleman on the eve of his 60th birthday, to lift the sheets on what exactly happened 30 years on from where we left him…

* Agatha Christie’s Death On The Nile, Festival Theatre, 27-31 January. On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. Death on the Nile reunites writer Ken Ludwig, director Lucy Bailey and producers Fiery Angel for this brand-new adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic. Mark Hadfield (Belfast; Outlander; Wallander) is Poirot, joined by Glynis Barber (Dempsey and Makepeace, EastEnders) and Bob Barrett (Murder on the Orient Express, Holby City).

* It Walks Around The House At Night, Minerva Theatre, 3-6 February. When Joe, an out-of-work actor, takes a job playing a ghost at an old countryside manor, he expects a few cheap scares but soon uncovers something far more frightening. His role turns chillingly real, as he begins to suspect something else is lurking in the shadows… From the company behind Driftwood and How Not To Drown, this is a haunted house story for a new era.

* World premiere: Roald Dahl’s The BFG, Festival Theatre, 9 March–11 April, adapted by Tom Wells, directed by RSC co-artistic director and former CFT artistic director Daniel Evans. A Chichester Festival Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company and Roald Dahl Story Company production. Ages 8+ One extraordinary night, a young orphan named Sophie is snatched by a giant and taken far away to Giant Country. There she learns that human-eating giants are guzzling 'norphans' the world over. But she soon discovers that her new friend, the BFG, is different – he's a dream-catching, snozzcumber-munching gentle soul who refuses to eat humans…

* Tickets for the winter season: priority booking for Champions and Friends of Chichester Festival Theatre opens: Saturday, 6 September from 9am (online and by booking form only); Tuesday, 9 September from 10am (phone and in person).

Groups and schools booking opens: Thursday, 11 September from 9am

Public booking opens: Saturday, 13 September from 9am (online only); Tuesday, 16 September from 10am (phone and in person).

Box office 01243 781312; online cft.org.uk

* Prologue: Sign up free at cft.org.uk/prologue. £5 tickets for 16-30s. An allocation of tickets priced at £5 is available for 16 to 30-year-olds for many productions throughout the winter season.