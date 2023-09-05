Fun dog show returns to Chichester care home

Canines competed for glory as a Chichester care home staged its second annual ‘woofs and wags’ dog show.

Colten Care’s Wellington Grange laid on the Crufts-style fun so four-legged competitors could vie for the honour of winning across eleven categories.

They included ‘Cutest Pup’, ‘Golden Oldie’, ‘Musical Sit’, ‘Best Dressed’, ‘Best Party Trick’, ‘Best Rescue’ and ‘Waggiest Tail’.

Taking part in the home’s garden sunshine were more than a dozen pooches owned by residents, families and team members.

Competitors Rocky and Storm, joint winners of the ‘Best Dressed’ category.

The fun began with an introduction to each dog by Companionship Team Leader Heather Pearce.

She shared funny stories about them provided by the owners including tales of dogs wolfing down party food, stealing from cheeseboards and even chewing up a credit card.

A resident was assigned as the judge for each round to make sure all was fair and there was no favouritism.

One, Barry Buck, said: “I liked the variety of dogs and all the people taking part. The weather made it perfect.”

Wellington Grange gardener Emily Trueman, whose dog Dewey took part, said: “It was a pleasure to be part of such a fun dog show, made special by being able to do it at my workplace and seeing the residents’ reaction to all the dogs.”

Heather added: “The show was back by popular demand after its success last year and we had another fantastic turnout.

“Everyone wanted a clear view of the lawn where the action took place. It was so much fun, with lots of laughter in the air.

“The ‘Prettiest Girl’ and ‘Most Handsome Boy’ categories were voted for beforehand by our residents based on submitted photos.

“Residents also spent time in a craft session to make the rosettes that were presented to all the winners.

“This meant that everyone at Wellington Grange was able to take part in some way, even if they couldn't join us in the garden on the day.”

As well as their rosettes, each winning dog received a certificate and a little treat cone.

At the end of the proceedings, ‘Best in Show’ was declared to be Bernie, a terrier owned by Mariana Mason, granddaughter of resident Barbara Garrett.

A small entry fee for the event helped raise funds for Wellington Grange’s charity for this year, the Chichester District Food Bank.