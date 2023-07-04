Fun-packed, free family Picnic in the Park returns to Tarring this summer

Picnic in the Park at Tarring will be back again this summer, bigger and better than ever, on Friday August 18, from 11am - 3pm in Tarring Park. New this year, a music festival will follow, from 4pm - 7.30pm, featuring talented young local bands.

Local councillors, Town Crier and Youth Mayor with volunteers at last year's Picnic in Tarring Park

With free entry and free or low-cost rides, events, demonstrations and games plus crafts and stalls from lots of local independent businesses, it’s a great day out to have fun with the family on a budget. Visitors can bring their own picnic but there will also be stalls for food and drinks - and ice cream of course!

This year, to celebrate the introduction of live music to the event, the theme is "Tarring Top of the Pops". Children can dress as their favourite pop stars or musical heroes for a chance to win a prize.

The Picnic is organised by community volunteers, supported by the Friends of Tarring Park, Rotary Club of Tarring Park and Worthing Lions. Plans for the event are now well underway, and include a contingency date of 21st August in case of bad weather.

Fun activities for kids at last year's Picnic in Tarring Park

Tarring Councillor Hazel Thorpe has been involved with the Picnic since it first began in 2016. As Hazel says, “Picnic in the Park at Tarring is a fantastic free entry community event and has always been very popular with families during the long summer holidays. We hope it will be especially welcome this year when so many families are feeling the effects of the increased cost of living.”

You can find out more, and follow updates, on the Picnic in the Park @ Tarring facebook page – facebook.com/tarringpicnic

