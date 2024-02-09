Funding available for creative projects in Adur & Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adur & Worthing Trust is the local charity behind the popular Colonnade House and the successful partnership with Worthing Borough Council that has brought the creative hub to the town. An important part of their work as a charity is to help get ideas and new creative businesses off the ground, and that’s where the Creative Commissions come in.

Now in its seventh year, the Trust wants to see creative projects ‘brought to life’ by residents of Adur & Worthing. The first launch event was held at Colonnade House, Worthing on 16 January which welcomed a spread of creative practitioners & organisations as they heard about how they can access the grants of £500 - £1000.

After a successful 2023, the Trust is supporting the next edition of Worthing Festival which takes place in June 2024. The Trust has set aside £500 – £1000 for the Worthing Festival Award. The project must meet the funding criteria and take place during the Festival, the award includes the free hire of Colonnade House gallery spaces.

Life Drawing Event - 2023

Examples of the projects that received funding in 2023 are viewable on the Colonnade House website.

Deadline for submissions is midnight 3 March 2024. Full details, application forms & recording of the launch event can be found here > https://colonnadehouse.co.uk/about/creative-commissions/

About the Trust:

Adur & Worthing Trust was formed in 2015 and is a registered charity and Company Limited by Guarantee.

The Trust aims to stimulate the economy, employment, regeneration and infrastructure in the local creative and digital sector both physically and virtually.