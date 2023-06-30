Funding boost for local charity Pregnancy Options Centre, Chichester and Portsmouth.

Pregnancy Options Centre has received £500 from Localgiving and Postcode Society Trust, a grant-giving charity funded by players of People’s Postcode Lottery. The funding boost will enable Pregnancy Options to train more practitioners and therefore provide more free, non-directive support to those facing an unplanned pregnancy or struggling after pregnancy loss.

“As of this year our client base now covers Portsmouth and surrounding areas, as well as the Chichester and Arun districts. More clients are reaching out to use our service than ever and this donation will increase our ability to meet the needs of our clients who will be reaching out for support in a time of crisis.” – Hilda Sherwood, Interim Charity Manager of Pregnancy Options Centre.

To find out more about Pregnancy Options Centre and how you can support them, you can visit their website pregnancyoptionscentre.org.uk or find them on social media @pregnancy_options_centre.

