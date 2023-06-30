Funding boost for local charity Pregnancy Options Centre, Chichester and Portsmouth.

“As of this year our client base now covers Portsmouth and surrounding areas, as well as the Chichester and Arun districts. More clients are reaching out to use our service than ever and this donation will increase our ability to meet the needs of our clients who will be reaching out for support in a time of crisis.” – Hilda Sherwood, Interim Charity Manager of Pregnancy Options Centre.
To find out more about Pregnancy Options Centre and how you can support them, you can visit their website pregnancyoptionscentre.org.uk or find them on social media @pregnancy_options_centre.
Localgiving is the UK’s leading membership and support network for local charities and community groups. It aims to empower grassroots organisations to fundraise online, connect with supporters and take control of their financial future. In addition, it provides advocacy for the local voluntary sector and works to secure third party funding for its members. It provides free training opportunities, fundraising resources and regular incentivised giving campaigns to help groups raise funds online.