Funding for The Selsey Centre released by Chichester District Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
At their meeting on 5 December 2023 Cabinet councillors unanimously agreed to release just over £112,000 to Selsey Town Council for the project.
Selsey Town Council is planning to deliver a range of improvements to the centre including removing under-used changing facilities and replacing them with more toilet facilities, plus a new fully accessible toilet - also known as a Changing Places facility - which will be funded separately.
The funding comes from Section 106 money which Chichester District Council collects from housing developers to spend on community improvements and facilities. The money is collected when there is a need to balance the pressure created by a new development with improvements to the surrounding area.
Councillor Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities at Chichester District Council says: “I’ve no doubt that this exciting project will make a huge difference to the Selsey community as it will help attract new groups and will enable the centre to put on bigger and better events and functions.
“As a council we keep in regular contact with parishes and local groups to identify their needs for community facilities which can be council funded using Section 106 contributions. These contributions play an important role and over the years have helped to improve community facilities for people across the whole of our district.”