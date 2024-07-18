Funding secured to continue vital local service for people experiencing homelessness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local charity BHT Sussex is celebrating after being awarded £486,697 from the National Lottery Community Fund to extend their successful Accommodation for Work project for another five years. The project provides temporary shared accommodation and support for people in Brighton who are experiencing homelessness and also working or looking for work.

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes, will enable a vital local service to continue. The Accommodation for Work project helps people experiencing homelessness to get off the streets and into employment and independent accommodation. In the year to March 2024, it supported 52 residents, 98% of whom took part in work and learning activities and two thirds of whom secured paid employment.

The Accommodation for Work project is well-regarded by its current and former clients, many of whom helped with the charity’s funding bid by sharing their stories of how the project helped them.

One client of the project said: “Accommodation for Work is helping me to achieve more and have a better life for myself. Before I came here, I was sleeping in a kitchen and nothing was improving in my life. Within 3 months of being at Accommodation for Work, I was learning new skills, and I got my first certificate. This is the first certificate I’ve ever had. I can’t believe I passed a course.”

The Accommodation for Work project team at BHT Sussex

Bernadette Lynch, BHT Sussex Project Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to receive this funding, which will enable us to support more people who work or want to work but who are experiencing homelessness. We so appreciate the continued support of the National Lottery, and we are looking forward to supporting our residents to achieve their work and learning goals and put homelessness behind them.”

To find out more about the project visit their page on the BHT Sussex website