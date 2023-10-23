Fundraising dinner at Folkington Manor raises £18,000 for Sussex Heritage Trust
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dr Harry and Mrs Jacquie Brünjes, the owners of Folkington Manor, graciously opened their family home to host the evening, providing a perfect backdrop for the fundraising dinner.
Sir Nicholas Coleridge, outgoing Chair of the Victoria and Albert Museum, and soon to be Chair of the Historic Royal Palaces and the new Provost of Eton, was the after-dinner speaker.
Sir Nicholas touched upon his astounding career spanning 30-years in media and publishing, as well as his charitable and cultural chairmanships.
The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the auction raising funds to support heritage in Sussex.
Conducted by The Reverend Rupert Toovey, the auction saw bids for exciting lots including a Private Box at Glyndebourne and Whisky in the car at the Warnham Park Estate.
This achievement would not have been possible without the generous contributions from friends and supporter of the Sussex Heritage Trust, in particular the sponsors of the dinner – Gaby Hardwicke Solicitors and NFU Mutual Chichester and Horsham Agencies and Everflyht, a vineyard in Ditchling.
Speaking about the event, Chairman of the Trust, David Cowan said: “We are overwhelmed by the incredible support we received at our fundraising dinner at Folkington Manor.
“The funds raised will enable us to continue our important work to protect and preserve the built and natural heritage of Sussex.
"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our sponsors, donors and guests at the dinner for their immense generosity and in particular, Dr Harry and Mrs Jacquie Brünjes for opening their home to us.”
All pictures by John Scofield Photography