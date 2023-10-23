Fundraising dinner at Folkington Manor raises £18,000 for Sussex Heritage Trust

A spectacular black-tie dinner was held at the beautiful Folkington Manor on Friday 20th October, a breathtaking Grade II listed house nestled in the idyllic South Downs National Park. The fundraising dinner, organised to support the charitable work of the Sussex Heritage Trust, was a resounding success.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dr Harry and Mrs Jacquie Brünjes, the owners of Folkington Manor, graciously opened their family home to host the evening, providing a perfect backdrop for the fundraising dinner.

Sir Nicholas Coleridge, outgoing Chair of the Victoria and Albert Museum, and soon to be Chair of the Historic Royal Palaces and the new Provost of Eton, was the after-dinner speaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Nicholas touched upon his astounding career spanning 30-years in media and publishing, as well as his charitable and cultural chairmanships.

Charles Anson, Juliette Nicholson, Dr Harry & Jacquie Brünjes, Sir Nicholas & Lady Coleridge, David

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the auction raising funds to support heritage in Sussex.

Conducted by The Reverend Rupert Toovey, the auction saw bids for exciting lots including a Private Box at Glyndebourne and Whisky in the car at the Warnham Park Estate.

This achievement would not have been possible without the generous contributions from friends and supporter of the Sussex Heritage Trust, in particular the sponsors of the dinner – Gaby Hardwicke Solicitors and NFU Mutual Chichester and Horsham Agencies and Everflyht, a vineyard in Ditchling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the event, Chairman of the Trust, David Cowan said: “We are overwhelmed by the incredible support we received at our fundraising dinner at Folkington Manor.

Lord and Lady Egremont with Sir Nicholas Coleridge and Trustees/Patrons of Sussex Heritage Trust

“The funds raised will enable us to continue our important work to protect and preserve the built and natural heritage of Sussex.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our sponsors, donors and guests at the dinner for their immense generosity and in particular, Dr Harry and Mrs Jacquie Brünjes for opening their home to us.”