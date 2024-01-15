Further developments on Hailsham Town Centre toilet installation project
and live on Freeview channel 276
A suitable contractor has now been selected to provide the facilities and the Town Council continues to work with Wealden District Council to install two modular toilets and a Changing Places disabled toilet on the site of the old public toilet in Vicarage Field, which is currently being used as bicycle storage facility.
The external look of the new toilets will fit the street scene and, internally, the facility will comprise an electronic hoist, a rise-and-fall changing table, shower toilet and wash basin, all of which will be totally accessible.
Hailsham Town Council agreed to the installation of a Changing Places disabled toilet in January 2022, facilities which are designed in a way so that they are completely accessible and provide sufficient space and equipment for people with multiple and complex disabilities, or who are not able to use a toilet independently.
The installation of the new facility will be funded from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), amidst a high-profile national campaign over the past few years to increase the numbers of these specialist toilet facilities.
The green light for the Vicarage Field public toilet installation project comes as good news for residents and visitors to the town, considering the recent decision by the Town Council to terminate the lease on the former Cortlandt stable block building toilet facility in North Street, which closed to the public at the end of last year.
"Hailsham Town Council acknowledges the importance of public toilet availability," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee. "The upcoming town centre toilet installation project is progressing well and we have moved yet another step closer by selecting a contractor to have the facilities installed and to maintain them thereafter."
"It has been a challenging task from the outset to agree a location and associated management plan for the essential new facilities, but we've finally got there. Inclusion, equality and dignity are values taken seriously by the Town Council in representing the residents in our community."
"My co-members and I were keen to understand how we could best help those with complex disabilities, and it is wonderful that we have been able to work together to agree the delivery of a Changing Places facility that will benefit the local community."