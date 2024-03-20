Further plans made for Hailsham Spring Market and Street Entertainment Event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vicarage Field will be home to a range of street market stalls selling locally sourced food, as well as gifts and accessories. Details of confirmed traders for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Hailsham Spring Market will coincide with 'Streets of Wealden' which also takes place in Vicarage Field and Hailsham High Street on 18th May. The event, which has come about via Government funding secured by Wealden District Council, will feature a variety of entertainment, details of which will be released soon once the acts have been confirmed.

"Residents and visitors can expect everything from the finest food and gifts on sale on the day at the Town Council's Spring Market, in addition to some amazing street entertainment as part of the Streets of Hailsham event" said Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Communities Committee, Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts. "Our market events attract traders and visitors from across the region and our forthcoming Spring Market will be no exception, especially as it's coinciding with the Streets of Wealden attractions!"

Street market events in Hailsham town centre

"Whilst there are further arrangements to be made, we are confident that the day's market and street entertainment offerings will be well received by the public and provide fun for everyone."