Further positive feedback for Hailsham Post Office four years after opening

Hailsham's town centre post office, which opened its doors in July 2019, has received further positive feedback from residents and customers, this time praising the branch team for its customer service, providing access to banking services amid bank branch closures, and for responding to community needs.

Believed to be the first council in the UK to operate a post office, the Town Council took over the lease of the High Street premises before arranging a complete refurbishment of the new facility and official opening to the public this month four years ago.

Currently operating 49 hours of post office service a week, the post office is currently open from 8.30am-5.30pm Monday to Friday and on Saturdays from 9am-1pm.

The modern, open-plan premises provides all the standard counter services, and the same wide range of Post Office products and services are available, including banking services for personal customers and small businesses.

Hailsham High Street Post Office, operated by Hailsham Town Council

Town Clerk and Postmaster, John Harrison said: "Since taking over the franchise for the town centre post office and ultimately saving the essential community facility from closure, the public have commended the Town Council and continue to show their appreciation by way of proving feedback online and in-person at the branch."

"It’s wonderful that our town centre post office is conveniently located for local businesses and residents, especially the elderly who often rely heavily on ease of access to local post office services."

Additional feedback recently received from Hailsham customers in-store or via social media:

"So pleased to have the team [back] in the town with their expertise and always a cheerful service."

"Our great community asset."

"I commented about the great service provided for replacement passports and, as the assistant predicted, they arrived 7 days later. Fantastic!"

"We had to renew our passports this week, so we used the service at the Post Office. It was so easy and really recommend it."

"Well done everyone. An amazing achievement for your community."

"Checking service was a great facility. Knowledgeable staff too."

"It's great to have a Post Office, it's definitely a much-needed service."

"I hadn't realised you can pay cheques in at the Post Office. I am pleased to hear it."

Always a smile [and] an excellent service from the post office team, long may it continue."

"A great team! They are all friendly and very helpful."

"Thank you to all the staff there for their excellent service."

"Our post office staff are amazing. Thank you for being there."

"It was easy to use MoneyGram. The lady serving me was friendly and informative."