Further preparations made for Hailsham Christmas market extravaganza
The town centre will be home to a range of stalls selling fine food, Christmas gifts, candles, confectionery and various festive refreshments will be on sale including to tempt visitors.
The event will also feature Santa and his Sleigh (courtesy of Hailsham Rotary Club) as well as live music from The Sussex Stompers, plus there will be carol singing in Vicarage Field performed by Hailsham Choral Society and Hailsham FM will be playing popular Christmas tunes throughout the day.
Hailsham Farmers’ Market, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this December, will hold a special Christmas event at the Cattle Market site on the same day, selling local, quality, traceable food and crafts. There will also be festive entertainment including another performance by Hailsham Choral Society.
The Farmers' Market event will also feature a 'Best Dressed Dog' competition, as well as a 'Best Dressed Elf' contest for primary school aged children to enter, with the judging and announcement of the winner taking place at the Farmers' Market site that day.
Wealden Brass will be holding their free concert at Hailsham Parish Church at 2.30pm and Hailsham FM will be broadcasting live on the day.
Market traders can benefit from booking a stall on the day and are encouraged to do so by calling 01323 841702 or emailing [email protected].
Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Communities Committee said: "We're getting into the Christmas spirit here on the Committee. We received encouraging feedback from both shoppers and stallholders in previous years and are looking forward to doing it all again this December and making the event an even bigger success."
"We're also excited to have built on the programme of festive entertainment and look forward to welcoming stallholders who can help us continue to make Christmas in Hailsham really magical."
"There really is something for everyone to experience in the town during the festive period, from families and couples to those visiting Hailsham for a spot of Christmas shopping," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira.
"Our Christmas Market programme, combined with that provided by the Farmers’ Market, includes quality live entertainment and a range of activities which we hope will enthuse everyone - and help support local businesses during the festive period."