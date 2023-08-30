Future-proofing Cities with Community Orchards

Twenty-nine American Express colleagues participated in a conservation project last week (23 August 2023), at the community orchard, in Bevendean Recreation Ground, Heath Hill Avenue, Brighton. The orchard needs on-going care and maintenance, and the community has been called upon as caretakers for the future.

At last week's volunteering event, American Express colleagues helped remove weeds from tree bases, before applying mulch with woodchip to lock in moisture and prevent competitive vegetation. Tree health was reviewed, and any diseased, damaged, and dead branches were pruned. Supports, and ties were checked to ensure the trees grow straight and strong.

This is one of several American Express colleague volunteering activities across Sussex and London forming part of a wider American Express Foundation and Trees for Cities partnership. As part of the company’s global Environmental, Social, and Governance strategy, American Express is committed to supporting low-carbon communities with at least $10 million in grants from 2021 through 2025, which will support nature-based solutions and sustainability efforts like these. Trees for Cities is a leading UK charity working at a national and international scale to improve lives by planting trees in towns and cities. To date, the organisation has planted over 1.7 million urban trees across the UK and around the world. It strengthens urban communities through volunteering opportunities and works with urban schools to inspire children to grow and eat healthy food.

The 30 fruit and nut trees and 10 disease-resistant elms which Amex colleagues tended to this week were planted as standards (large saplings) in the early months of the 2023 season. Planted at the same time, 10 metres apart as a traditional orchard, they sit within an area of grassland. As they mature, their canopies will spread and interlock. Providing beautiful spaces to spend time in, community orchards are vital for future-proofing cities. They help provide shade in the summer to lower temperatures, draw up excess rainwater to prevent flooding and provide local, zero miles healthy food. Types of fruit trees in the orchard include apple, pear, plum, cherry and damson.

American Express volunteers with Trees For Cities in Brighton