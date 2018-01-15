Garden equipment stolen from property in Framfield

Police are seeking witnesses to the theft of an orange Eco-line Wood chipper, a STIHL orange-and-white leaf blower and a black tool box from a property in Sandy Lane, Framfield, near Uckfield.

It happened at around 3pm on Saturday, December 30, and a white car-derived van with two men in the cab was seen towing the wood chipper away.

One of the men was described as white, aged about 30, of broad build and with brown or black hair.

Detective Constable Helen Kelly, of Eastbourne Investigations, said: “If anybody witnessed this incident or saw this vehicle towing the orange chipper please get in touch.

“Also, if anyone is aware of such items being sold or knows someone who has recently acquired such equipment please let us know.”

Any information can be sent online or by calling 101. quoting serial 1019 of 30/12. Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Sussex Express by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Sussex Express simply click here www.localsubsplus.co.uk