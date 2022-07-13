Garden waste catches fire in Hastings and St Leonards due to ‘extreme heat’

The fires, which broke out on Wednesday, July 13, were caused by residents leaving their garden waste stored up against, or near to, their properties, according to the fire service.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) spokesperson added: “On both occasions, due to the extreme heat, the garden waste has caught fire and the fire has then spread to the building.

“At 9.49am we were called to attend a fire at a residential property on Gresham Way, St Leonards.

Fire service crews were called to the scenes

"Crews from Bohemia Road, Bexhill, Battle and The Ridge attended.

"Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.”

One resident was treated at the scene after suffering from smoke inhalation, according to the service.

ESFRS added: “At 2.29pm we were called to attend a fire at a residential property on Bembrook Road, Hastings.

"Crews from Bexhill, Battle, Bohemia Road and The Ridge attended.

"Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the property of smoke.

"One resident was handed over into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service after suffering from smoke inhalation.”

Residents have been urged to keep garden waste away from buildings.

The ESFRS spokesperson said: “Garden waste or refuse should also be kept out of direct sunlight.”

Residents have also been advised on how to safely have a barbecue in their garden.

ESFRS said: “Set up your barbecue on level ground away from any garden waste, bushes, trees or other buildings.

"Put only about two inches of charcoal in the barbecue and keep the rest away from the fire.

“Only use recommended fluids or firelighters and never petrol.”

Residents have also been encouraged to wear suitable clothing.

The fire service added: “Make sure the coals are cool before trying to move the barbecue and empty ash onto garden soil. Never empty coals into a dustbin.