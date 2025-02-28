Gareth Gates on the road with his Love Songs from the Movies tour

Gareth Gates hits the road with his Love Songs from the Movies tour – a theme which effectively takes him back to where it all began.

Dates on tour include the Kings Theatre, Southsea on Saturday, March 8 and G Live Guildford on Monday, April 7.

Unchained Melody, the 1955 song which came to huge prominence again through the 1990s film Ghost, was Gareth’s first number one and his biggest selling hit to date: “And that got me thinking about the fact that some of the greatest love songs are actually from movies so why not put together a show which includes some of the very greatest, with songs from Titanic and A Star Is Born and Dirty Dancing and so on. We started the tour and it went really well. It was great success and we have got 33 venues.

“I'm producing this show as well. I find myself producing shows now and it's something that I had wanted to do for a while but I just didn't have the chance to do it. It's certainly a different beast. I'm used to turning up and singing a few songs and then heading home without a care in the world but being the producer now I have to do the programming, map out the tour and find the venues. I could have delegated a few things to my team this time but for the first one I really wanted to get my hands dirty and to really learn the ropes about putting it together, everything from picking the songs to the travel and accommodation. But it gives you a creative freedom to be able to do what you want. I've got so many ideas in my head all the time and it's great to be able to take control of the path that you're on.

“Having been in this industry for 23 years now I've had the privilege to work with some of the biggest shows like Les Mis and Joseph and so on and I've done the big arena tours and I've been a recording artist and sold a lot of records and toured the world.

“I'm just so lucky that I have been able to continue to work. I'm still as busy ever, and I think it was the nature of Pop Idol that helped me (Gareth was runner-up in its first series in 2002). It was the perfect vehicle for me. I would have found it really hard without that vehicle. I struggle with my speech on a day-to-day basis and my speech at that time was particularly bad. I had a very debilitating stammer, and really it's all about how people buy into who you are but I think that vehicle helped me and people came to see my journey and my story. But I also work extremely hard as well. I'm a hard worker. I am a grafter!”

Gareth is proud of the inspiration he has given to people who struggle with a stammer: “I'm very proud that I have heightened awareness of stammering and I give people with some form of affliction that hope that you can get through it and you can just push through and that you can achieve. It is tough at times. I did a live TV this morning. I was on the Jeremy Vine show and situations like that are very challenging for me with millions of people watching and knowing that I've got to talk about the tour and that I have to shift some tickets! There's a lot riding on it particularly as a producer. But it actually went very well. There were few moments where my speech was a bit shaky but you learn ways of coping and you know what to do and it was fine.”

The irony is that it isn't an issue at all when singing. Or when acting: “I have done some of the biggest West End shows and it's never been an issue and it's because you have to adopt a persona and that's what makes the difference.”