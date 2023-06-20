Gatwick Airport: Airport Parking and Hotels (APH.com) awarded Elite 'Park Mark Plus' Award at its Gatwick site

Airport parking specialist, Airport Parking and Hotels (APH.com), has received the exclusive ‘Park Mark Plus Award’ at its Gatwick car park, demonstrating its high-quality design and security.

Awarded by the British Parking Association, Park Mark Plus is an elite award, achievable by only the highest quality car parks. APH Gatwick is the first airport park and ride site in the UK to achieve the award after undergoing a rigorous assessment by specially trained police assessors to ensure the site is safe for both car and owner. The assessment includes structural integrity, environmental credentials and exemplary customer service in addition to the mandatory requirements of the Park Mark Award such as security lighting, perimeter fencing and CCTV, as well as meeting Disabled Parking Accreditation criteria.

This APH car park opened in 2019 and is located even closer to the airport than its previous site, resulting in shorter journeys for customers and faster transfer times to both airport terminals via dedicated shuttle buses. APH customers can choose from a range of parking options including Meet and Greet, Park & Ride, Self-Park and EV charging with each service ensuring vehicles are kept in a safe and secure parking space within the security-protected parking facility.

Nick Caunter, Managing Director of Airport Parking and Hotels (APH) said, “Driving to the airport and parking with a proven operator is one of the easiest and most reliable methods of travelling to the airport, however we understand some travellers can feel nervous about leaving their car when going on holiday.

Image (from left to right): Warren Bradshaw, Southern Area Manager for British Parking Association, Nick Caunter, Managing Director at APH, David Evans, Gatwick Operations Manager at APH, and Sarah Caunter, Company Director at APH.

Sadly, there are stories published in the media around rogue operators but these stories represent a tiny minority of air travellers’ experience. The Park Mark and now the Park Mark Plus logo allows customers to choose a proven car park option and to travel abroad confident their car is parked in a safe, secure and properly managed car park.”

Warren Bradshaw, Southern Area Manager for British Parking Association said, “It has been a great pleasure for me to have worked with the APH team on this journey towards achieving the Park Mark Plus accreditation, well done and well deserved.”

