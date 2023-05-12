A busy road near Gatwick Airport is closed following a collision this morning (Friday, May 12), according to traffic reports.

AA Traffic sources have reported that Gatwick Road, in Crawley, is closed both ways from Radford Road to Fleming Way. There is heavy, queueing traffic in the area.

It comes after ‘heavier than normal’ traffic was reported on M23 Southbound at J9 (Gatwick Airport), particularly on the exit ramp.

"There is an increased number of holiday makers heading to Gatwick on the roads due to the train strikes,” an AA spokesperson said.

No train services will operate to or from Gatwick airport today and people are being asked to plan journeys in advance.

An airport statement read: “Train companies across the UK will be operating a significantly reduced schedule, with disruption likely in the next few days. If you can, please make alternative travel arrangements to and from the airport.

"If you need to travel by train, please allow extra time for your journey and check Nationalrail.co.uk and Tfl.gov.uk for the latest travel information and updates.”

Strike action by ASLEF, the train drivers’ union, means there will be no trains at all running today (Friday, May 12), Wednesday, May 31 or Saturday, June 3.

In addition, services will be limited across the network on Saturday, May 13 due to strike action by the RMT union. The operator will run as many trains as possible on main line routes, but on this date, passengers are reminded that the network will start later and finish earlier than usual. Customers should check before they travel and allow additional time for their journeys.

The impact of this action will have a knock-on effect on Sunday, May 14, with services across the GTR network beginning no earlier than approximately 7am in some areas.

Gatwick Express will not be running on May 13, but the airport will continue to be served by Southern and Thameslink.

