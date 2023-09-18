Gatwick Airport new runway - register an interest

CAGNE (the umbrella aviation community and environment group for Sussex, Surrey, and Kent) advises residents, together with parish and town councils, to register an interest with the government’s planning inspectorate (PINS), to oppose the new runway at Gatwick Airport. Gatwick Airport has applied for a new (second) runway to work concurrently with the main runway.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“Please be clear, this is a new runway and is bigger than is being portrayed in the Gatwick Airport propaganda,” says CAGNE, who is currently raising funds to ensure the ‘best experts’ can prove to PINS that the Gatwick plans are flawed, as found by the Airport Commission in 2015. “It is sad to see so much one-sided propaganda being peddled by the airport, it’s like planting the smell of baking bread to make you want a loaf, but the smell is not real.

“If you register, you can stay abreast of developments, submit objections if you wish, but most importantly, it will enable you to exert pressure on your elected members to stop this environmental madness of a new runway at Gatwick Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With this new runway, Gatwick seeks over 101,000 extra flights a year (285,000 to 386,000), with 76m passengers (from 46.6m in 2019) travelling on the M23 and residential roads, and one of the worst railway lines in the country (which can’t be expanded). The bill for the new station at Gatwick Airport (which does not increase capacity of the line) was paid mostly by taxpayers – but now commuters must pay Gatwick £5 or more to use it!”

Residents oppose new runway at Gatwick

CAGNE is appointing experts to prove that Gatwick Airport’s plans are flawed, as it is better to win at the outset than to wait for a new government to make decisions on your behalf.

“We have seen other campaign groups bring judicial reviews (JR) after the decision, only to spend huge amounts of community money and fail. We will expect the local authorities to lodge a JR if PINS decides in favour of (what can only be described as) a new runway at Gatwick, as they have already written stating that the pre-examination by Gatwick was flawed, supported by local MPs.

“This new runway brings very few benefits, if any, for residents of Sussex, Surrey, and Kent. Time and time again we have seen airports promise economic benefits and jobs, but they never seem to materialise. So, with automation and higher fares for bucket-and-spade flights, we can expect to see jobs disappear when Gatwick is hit the hardest again – as history has shown with the 2008 recession, COVID, and now the cost-of-living crisis.”