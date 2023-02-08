Gay Icons to celebrate this LGBTQ+ history month in Brighton

Brighton is often nicknamed the gay capital of England and with 10.73% of the city’s population over 16 years old identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual in 2021, it has the largest LGBTQ+ population in the UK. Home to drag queens galore, initiatives and the plethora of LGBTQ+ safe spaces, it’s no wonder why members of the LGBTQ+ community often flock to the seaside city.

To celebrate LGBT history month this February, VisitBrighton has pulled together a list of iconic Brightonians who paved the way.

1. Dusty SpringfieldNot just known for her music, Dusty Springfield is an iconic lesbian known for having the first celebrity gay wedding in 1983 to her partner Teda Bracci. Whilst she was born in London in 1939, her parents later moved the family house to 11 Wilbury Road, Hove in 1962. Dusty used to visit her parent’s house a lot and has often been pictured around Brighton and Hove with a suspected girlfriend. Now her name and story can be found on Brighton & Hove Buses.

2. Oscar WildeOscar Wilde, one of the most iconic gay men in history, often took holidays in Sussex and spent four nights at the Brighton Metropole Hotel with his partner lord Alfred Douglas in 1894, after leaving the nearby Sussex town of Worthing. Wilde had spent the summer of 1894 in Worthing with his family writing his iconic play The Importance of being Earnest which was then published on Valentine’s Day the following year. Wilde stayed in Sussex for prolonged periods of time whilst sparking rumours between him and his lovers, eventually leading to his imprisonment for homosexuality. Oscar Wilde’s fight against homophobia in the court of law during a time when homosexuality was illegal, showed how strongly he believed in LGBTQ+ rights. For

3. Mark VesseyLocal Brighton artist Mark Vessey creates art from collections of everyday seemingly mundane objects, whether it is books, vinyl, magazines or more. Not only does his art sell for thousands of pounds, he is also a vocal member of the LGBTQ+ community and has even created one of his iconic collection pieces with ATTITUDE magazine, the UK’s best-selling magazine aimed at gay readers. His work can also be seen in Brighton’s popular Enter Gallery.

4. Angela Burdett-CouttsPhilanthropist and Baroness Angela Burdett-Coutts (1814-1906) frequented Brighton for large parts of the year with her girlfriend Hannah Brown, and they often stayed at the Royal Albion Hotel, just round the corner from Brighton Palace Pier. They were considered ‘companions’ by outsiders and were unapologetically open with their relationship, even sending joint Christmas cards. The ultimate (unofficial) lesbian couple of the 1800’s.

5. Lloyd Russell-MoyleMember of Parliament Lloyd Russell-Moyle has represented Brighton’s Kemptown with the Labour Party from 2017 to present. He has always been open, not only about his sexuality, but also about living with HIV. He has been a huge advocate for the LGBTQ+ community in destigmatising the condition, as well as being named treasurer for the All-Party Parliamentary groups on HIV/AIDS and making a real difference in this role.

6. Stanley StokesStanley Stokes was a legal clerk from London who often made trips to Brighton, always staying at 64 Ship Street and almost treating it as a second home. On his last visit to Brighton, Stanley Stokes was accused of making improper approaches to a male groom who worked in the Stables at News Ship Hotel. He was attacked by a mob in East Street following the accusation and subsequently passed away. Whilst the heart-breaking situation demonstrates the hugely problematic reality of attitudes at the time, the tragic event was crucial in paving the way for the LGBT community. It acted as a catalyst in sparking conversations about LGBTQ+ rights in the court of law and later followed the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 1967.

7. Tony WhiteheadIn 1976, 22-year-old Tony Whitehead was fired by British Home Stores (BHS) in nearby Sussex town Worthing for coming out as gay. This led to a revolution of people boycotting BHS and the Glad to be Gay demonstration which took place in Brighton by Churchill Square. He was diagnosed with HIV at 30 years old in 1985 and has since been an activist and demonstrator for gay rights. He even set up the Terrence Higgins Trust to raise money for medical research into AIDS following the death of Terrence Higgins in 1982. He is still alive now, 68 this year, and living happily with his partner Francisco.