Bohunt Horsham celebrates its first ever GCSE results

Today students at Bohunt Horsham, which is part of the high achieving Bohunt Education Trust (BET), are celebrating after receiving the school’s first ever GCSE results. Bohunt Horsham opened in September 2019 and the first cohort of students has just completed Year 10. A class of 24 mathematicians in this year group were entered early for their GCSE in statistics which will enable them to go on to study Further Mathematics in Year11.

Staff and students have joined together to mark the achievements of the first cohort who have shown great commitment, determination and hard work over the last few years to secure such strong results.

George B - Horsham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Achievements were celebrated across the school, with some of the standout individual highlights including:

● George B who successfully achieved 9 in GCSE statistics.

● Kyan P who successfully achieved 9 in GCSE statistics.

● Rowan S who successfully achieved 9 in GCSE statistics.

Rowan S and Rachel R - Bohunt Horsham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Elliott P who successfully achieved 9 in GCSE statistics.

● Rachel R, Ben W and James S, who all successfully achieved an 8 in GCSE statistics.

A fantastic 100% of students achieved grades 9-4; this is testament to the work these students and their teachers put in to ensure they were ready to sit the exam a year early in Year 10. The GCSE Statistics class is part of the school’s ‘founding’ year group, 120 students who were the first to join the school when it opened in temporary accommodation four years ago.

Today’s results reflect Bohunt Horsham’s commitment to BET’s ethos of ‘enjoy, respect, achieve’, which underpins the culture and outcomes of all its schools. This includes delivering unparalleled educational opportunities and highly effective teaching to nurture and develop students to become “game-changers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, the Trust and the school aim to support young people to flourish throughout their school journeys and on into later life, with educational, enrichment and pastoral support both inside and outside the classroom.

Georgette Ayling, Headteacher at Bohunt Horsham, said:

“We are incredibly proud of our students for these exam results and for the resilience, determination and commitment they have demonstrated in order to achieve them. Our founding students have been pioneers from the day our school opened; they have been fantastic ambassadors in the local community and excellent role models to the students that joined after them; I cannot wait to see what further accomplishments await them as they embark on their final year with us.

I would like to thank all our students, their families, our staff and the wider school community for their ongoing support.”

Neil Strowger, Trust Leader at Bohunt Education Trust, said: