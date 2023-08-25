GCSE students at Felpham Community College celebrate hard-earned results

Felpham Community College students performed well in GCSE and BTEC subjects this year, despite the significant disruption to their education during their time at secondary school.

Many of the year 11 students exceeded expectations and there were a number of exceptional results. The following students all gained an average of at least one grade higher than their targets.

Michelle Kelly, Acting Headteacher, commented: “We are pleased with the determination and perseverance of all of our students. Achieving these results takes hard work and we are proud of the resilience and determination that they have shown throughout their time at school.

“These results provide our students with an opportunity to access our academic 6th form and provide a firm foundation for university or work in the future. Staff and students have worked unbelievably hard. I would also like to thank our parents and the school governors for their ongoing support and commitment to our school.”