Generous donation from Cissbury Lodge helps Nautical Training Corps purchase essential camping equipment

In a wonderful demonstration of local community support, Cissbury Lodge recently donated £900 to the Nautical Training Corps (NTC), specifically benefiting the Littlehampton branch, Training Ship (TS) Implacable.

The Lodge, known for its commitment to supporting local charities, made the contribution following discussions at a recent meeting of the Viatores Chapter and an initial proposal from Lodge Charity Steward, W.Bro. Martin Green.

The funds have already been put to great use. TS Implacable was able to purchase new tents, which are essential for the branch’s camping excursions, a central part of the training corps' program. The young cadets, through these camps, gain invaluable skills in teamwork, resilience, and outdoor safety while nurturing a love for adventure and a respect for the sea.

The donation to the NTC was initially suggested during a social event, when Cissbury Lodge members learned about the dedicated work being done by the corps. With members of the Lodge, including a family member of a Lodge participant, actively involved in supporting NTC at the regional level, this connection further emphasized the importance of the corps' work with young people.

The NTC is a charity dedicated to training young individuals in maritime skills and leadership. Commanding Officer James Copple expressed his gratitude in a letter to the Lodge, highlighting how the new equipment has already enhanced the cadets' experiences on camping trips. The newly acquired tents have provided a secure, comfortable, and enjoyable shelter for the young adventurers, enabling them to engage fully in outdoor activities and training sessions.

Cissbury Lodge’s donation aligns with its broader commitment to supporting initiatives that foster personal growth and community service among young people. This donation not only reflects the Lodge’s long-standing tradition of community giving but also represents a meaningful investment in the next generation of Littlehampton’s youth.

Photos shared by the NTC show the new tents in use, with cadets actively enjoying their outdoor training sessions. The inclusion of these images has been graciously approved by the cadets' parents, adding a personal touch to the story of community collaboration and support.