Get creative in Shoreham-by-Sea and Adur
Adur Unwrapped is a series of exhibition boards and banners scattered across the Adur district relating the stories of twenty renowned creative people who lived and worked here in the past. From 8-17 September.
Adur Unreeled provides an insight into the early twentieth century when Shoreham Beach was a home of the British feature film. Take the opportunity to see A Lowland Cinderella, Little Dorrit and The Mayor of Casterbridge.
Enjoy a talk from film historian, Frank Gray, on the early British film industry, particularly in Sussex. Saturday 16 September, 4pm, at the Church of the Good Shepherd. The films will be shown at various times during the Creativity Unwrapped week at the Ropetackle, the Marlipins Museum and the Shoreham Centre.
Part of Adur Unreeled is a first for the festival - Shoreham Projected. Images and film of Shoreham-by-Sea projected on to one of the town's newest buildings, the Sussex Yacht Club, between 7pm-8pm 15-17 September.
Community Creatives Pink Plaque Trail creativity is not always obvious. Who are those individuals who engage and inspire others to take part in creative activities today and make a lasting impact on the community they live in? Track down the pink plaques in Shoreham town centre and across the Adur Ferry Bridge, with a specially produced map, to discover Shoreham’s current community creatives via a QR code. 15-17 September.
Shoreham Society Vice-Chairman Jenny Towler said: “It’s been so exciting putting this event together with Wordfest and the Marlipins Museum. Shoreham-by-Sea and the Adur district is full of unsung creative people who use their talents to build a thriving community that benefits everyone. This is our chance to show it off in our past and in our present.”