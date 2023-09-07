Get creative in Shoreham-by-Sea and Adur

Creativity Unwrapped: 8-17 September 2023The Shoreham Society, Shoreham Wordfest and the Marlipins Museum have come together in Shoreham-by-Sea and across the whole Adur District to take part in this year’s Heritage Open Days. Celebrating with a festival of talks, trails and film, encompassing authors, poets, artists, cartographers, film-makers and those whose creativity is not always obvious.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adur Unwrapped is a series of exhibition boards and banners scattered across the Adur district relating the stories of twenty renowned creative people who lived and worked here in the past. From 8-17 September.

Adur Unreeled provides an insight into the early twentieth century when Shoreham Beach was a home of the British feature film. Take the opportunity to see A Lowland Cinderella, Little Dorrit and The Mayor of Casterbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoy a talk from film historian, Frank Gray, on the early British film industry, particularly in Sussex. Saturday 16 September, 4pm, at the Church of the Good Shepherd. The films will be shown at various times during the Creativity Unwrapped week at the Ropetackle, the Marlipins Museum and the Shoreham Centre.

Submitted article

Part of Adur Unreeled is a first for the festival - Shoreham Projected. Images and film of Shoreham-by-Sea projected on to one of the town's newest buildings, the Sussex Yacht Club, between 7pm-8pm 15-17 September.

Community Creatives Pink Plaque Trail creativity is not always obvious. Who are those individuals who engage and inspire others to take part in creative activities today and make a lasting impact on the community they live in? Track down the pink plaques in Shoreham town centre and across the Adur Ferry Bridge, with a specially produced map, to discover Shoreham’s current community creatives via a QR code. 15-17 September.

For further detailed information on our free events go to https://www.shorehamsociety.org.uk/events/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad