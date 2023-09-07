BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Get creative in Shoreham-by-Sea and Adur

Creativity Unwrapped: 8-17 September 2023The Shoreham Society, Shoreham Wordfest and the Marlipins Museum have come together in Shoreham-by-Sea and across the whole Adur District to take part in this year’s Heritage Open Days. Celebrating with a festival of talks, trails and film, encompassing authors, poets, artists, cartographers, film-makers and those whose creativity is not always obvious.
By Jenny TowlerContributor
Published 7th Sep 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 13:05 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Adur Unwrapped is a series of exhibition boards and banners scattered across the Adur district relating the stories of twenty renowned creative people who lived and worked here in the past. From 8-17 September.

Adur Unreeled provides an insight into the early twentieth century when Shoreham Beach was a home of the British feature film. Take the opportunity to see A Lowland Cinderella, Little Dorrit and The Mayor of Casterbridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enjoy a talk from film historian, Frank Gray, on the early British film industry, particularly in Sussex. Saturday 16 September, 4pm, at the Church of the Good Shepherd. The films will be shown at various times during the Creativity Unwrapped week at the Ropetackle, the Marlipins Museum and the Shoreham Centre.

Most Popular
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

Part of Adur Unreeled is a first for the festival - Shoreham Projected. Images and film of Shoreham-by-Sea projected on to one of the town's newest buildings, the Sussex Yacht Club, between 7pm-8pm 15-17 September.

Community Creatives Pink Plaque Trail creativity is not always obvious. Who are those individuals who engage and inspire others to take part in creative activities today and make a lasting impact on the community they live in? Track down the pink plaques in Shoreham town centre and across the Adur Ferry Bridge, with a specially produced map, to discover Shoreham’s current community creatives via a QR code. 15-17 September.

For further detailed information on our free events go to https://www.shorehamsociety.org.uk/events/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shoreham Society Vice-Chairman Jenny Towler said: “It’s been so exciting putting this event together with Wordfest and the Marlipins Museum. Shoreham-by-Sea and the Adur district is full of unsung creative people who use their talents to build a thriving community that benefits everyone. This is our chance to show it off in our past and in our present.”