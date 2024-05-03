Get life-saving advice at NFU farm safety events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of farmers and farm workers will be brushing up on key health and safety messages as they prepare for this year’s harvest.

Events will be run in West Sussex, East Sussex, Surrey and Kent for NFU members this month and next month and people wanting to join are being urged to book a place as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NFU Deputy President David Exwood, who farms south of Horsham, in West Sussex, said:

NFU Deputy President and West Sussex farmer David Exwood.

“Safety on farm must remain the top priority.“We all can and should make the simple, cost-effective changes needed to look after ourselves, our farm workers and our loved ones.“These NFU farm safety events will provide people with vital information about what we can do on farm to keep everyone safe and protected and I would urge all NFU members to consider booking a place and going along.

“Some new topics will be covered this year, which haven’t been done in the past.

“So even if you have been to previous farm safety events, these will still be well worth attending, to both learn this new information and to brush up on topics that have been covered previously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm safety events come at a time when concerns have been raised over a recent decision from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to halt farm safety inspections.

Mr Exwood, who is also Chair of the Farm Safety Partnership, said:“We cannot afford to compromise on the safety of our farmers. The decision to halt inspections is deeply troubling and we urge the government and HSE to reconsider and continue to work collaboratively with farmers to help ensure they are compliant. We simply must prioritise the wellbeing of the nation’s farmers and growers.

“The lack of public awareness surrounding this decision raises serious questions about their prioritisation of safety within the farming sector. While the HSE assures us that investigative inspections will continue in response to serious incidents, the lack of all regular inspections, training and events leaves a notable gap in proactive and preventative safety measures that could prevent accidents and save lives.”

The farm safety events will be at the following locations and dates:

· May 7 – West Sussex.

· May 9 – Surrey.

· May 15 – East Sussex.

· June 7 – Kent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, in the East region, the NFU has organised farm safety events in Suffolk on June 18, in Norfolk on June 21, in Essex on June 27, in Hertfordshire on June 28, in Cambridgeshire on July 3 and in Bedfordshire on July 12.