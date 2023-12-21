Get same-day medical services by accessing the right service at the right time

The NHS in Sussex is urging people to choose the right service at the right time this busy festive period and help the NHS ensure life-saving services are available for those who need them.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Each year, the NHS sees increases in the number of people who need NHS help and care over the festive period. This year, however, these pressures are likely to be made more intense due to current and planned industrial action.

If urgent medical attention is required, but it’s not life-threatening, people can go to their nearest minor injuries unit or urgent treatment centre to receive same-day medical care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are open at least 12 hours-a-day (some are open 24 hours-a-day), every day.

Minor Injury Units and Urgent Treatment Centres acreoss Sussex

Minor Injuries Units (MIU) are nurse-led units, and can treat minor complaints such as cuts and scrapes, bruises, small burns, wounds, infections, and other more minor injuries and health needs. You do not need an appointment to use an MIU.

Urgent Treatment Centres (UTCs) can treat injuries or illnesses that are urgent but not life-threatening. For example, sprains and strains, broken bones, minor burns and scalds, minor head and eye injuries, bites, and stings. Patients do not need to book an appointment to be seen by either a doctor or nurse.

If people are unsure about the level of help they need, they can use NHS111 online, or ring 111 to be directed to the care most appropriate for your needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS111 call handlers can advise where local NHS services are, help with prescriptions, offer self-care advice, and even arrange appointments, including giving you an arrival time at an Urgent Treatment Centre or A&E.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said:

Your local Minor Injury Unit or Urgent Treatment Centre can help with broken bones, sprains and strains, minor burns, and a whole host more.

A visit to one of these services can save you hours of time, and ensure you get the right care for your needs. You can call NHS111 to access and even book an arrival time.

“Conditions appropriate to be treated in MIU, include acute limb injuries such as fractures, wounds, sprains, and strains”

For more information visit our Help Us Help You web pages.

MIU and UTC opening times across Sussex

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find your local service on this interactive map on our website[MG1] , or on the list below:

Brighton and Hove:Brighton Station Health Centre – Walk in or call 0333 321 0946. Open 8am to 8pm every day, including bank holidays.

East Sussex:

Crowborough MIU – walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 8am to 8pm every day (please note last booking is at 7:45pm). Closed on Christmas Day.

Lewes UTC – Walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 8am to 8pm every day. (please note last booking is at 7:45pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uckfield MIU – walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 8am to 8pm every day (please note last booking is at 7:45pm).

West Sussex:

Crawley UTC – Walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 24 hours a day, every day of the week.

Bognor War Memorial Hospital, MIU – please use 111 for help and advice, and, if appropriate, to book an arrival time. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, including bank holidays.

Horsham Hospital MIU – please use 111 for help and advice, and, if appropriate, to book an arrival time. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, excluding bank holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen Victoria Hospital MIU, East Grinstead – Walk-in service. Open 8am to 8pm every day, including bank holidays.

UTCs within our hospitals:

Eastbourne District General Hospital UTC – please use 111 for help and advice, and, if appropriate, to book an arrival time.

The Conquest Hospital, St Leonards-on-Sea UTC – please use 111 for help and advice, and, if appropriate, to book an arrival time.

St Richards Hospital UTC, Chichester – please use 111 for help and advice, and, if appropriate, to book an arrival time