Get your Hawaiian shirts and grass skirts out as Festival of Chichester launches

The DiElle Trio will get the 2025 Festival of Chichester off to a great start when they offer their summer party at The Pallant, Pallant Road, Havant, PO9 1BE on Saturday, June 14 at 7pm.

“The music is hugely inspired by the Laurel Canyon artists of the 60s and the 70s, Carole King, James Taylor and Joni Mitchell and Crosby, Stills and Nash and The Eagles. We have like a mini-Eagles vibe going on. It's all acoustic arrangements. I'm the lead singer if you want to be pedantic but all three of us sing a lot, and we do original music and covers but all of it is inspired by the kind of music you had in the Laurel Canyon which is an area of LA where everybody used to hang out in the late 60s, and that's when this sound developed. Those artists and the people around them all lived in that area of California, and it was a breeding ground for all of these artists.

“I fell in love with that music because of my dad’s record collection when I was a teenager. Oh man, I was very disheartened by what I was hearing on the radio, and one day a DJ said something that made me turn the radio off for ten years. I retreated to my dad’s record collection. I always loved singing since being a child and I just loved the songwriters. I loved the craft of the songwriting that you get on Tapestry. And well, Joni Mitchell… nobody ever came close. She was so unique. My voice was something like that when I was younger when I was training. I was a classically trained soprano and I had a lot higher pitch voice then. I related more to someone like Joni Mitchell than say Beyoncé. I didn't see myself as that kind of artist, but also Carole King's voice was fantastic. It is just so natural. There is something very relatable in the quality of her voice as well as in the songs that she writes. It just really spoke to me. It felt very much more meaningful than a lot of the stuff that was popular. I grew up in a musical environment. My mum used to play Graceland and Ladies of the Canyon, and my grandmother came from one of 14. She used to have these big family get-togethers. I was just tiny and it felt like there were hundreds of legs. She used to play the organ and squeezebox and would pass around a bag of percussions and everybody would join in. The idea was just like ‘This is what we do with people that we love.’ I was hiding under the piano and she crawled underneath to get me. She gave me an egg shaker. I said I didn't know the songs and she said ‘It doesn't matter. Just join in!’”