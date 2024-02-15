Getting Littlehampton talking – Local care home joins The Big Dementia Conversation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday 1st March, from 2pm-3.30pm, Care UK’s Darlington Court, on The Leas off Station, is inviting members of the community for a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to encourage people to talk about dementia, including some of the most difficult topics associated with the condition.

According to a recent survey, commissioned by Care UK, eight in ten adults believe dementia is still misunderstood, with 69 percent of the nation believing it’s a subject which is not talked about enough in society. Many people also admit finding the condition uncomfortable to discuss – something Care UK is hoping to change by launching The Big Dementia Conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dementia Cafe will be hosted at Creative Heart Café, on Beach Road, by Darlington Court and is being run as a safe social space for members of the community living with dementia with entertainment and refreshments on offer.

Darlington Court joins The Big Dementia Conversation

In addition to the event, the Littlehampton community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub takes a closer look at some of the less-talked-about symptoms of dementia, with expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists, who have more than 40 years of experience providing care for people living with the condition.

Diane Tapp, Customer Relations Manager at Darlington Court, said: “Dementia affects millions of lives every year, not just those diagnosed but also their families and friends. We understand how difficult it can be navigating the changes that come when caring for a loved one living with dementia, and the many questions people have.

“Here at Darlington Court, we recognise the importance and value of talking to one another, whether that be sharing advice or concerns, seeking support, or sometimes simply having someone there to listen. The Big Dementia Conversation offers the perfect opportunity for families to come together, learn from the experts, and find comfort in those in a similar position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With extensive experience caring for residents living with the condition, the team here at Darlington Court have a lot of knowledge and advice to share. We’re looking forward to welcoming the local community and sharing this advice for what we anticipate will be an incredibly helpful afternoon for all involved.”

To find out more about Care UK’s Big Dementia Conversation initiative, please visit: careuk.com/thebigdementiaconversation

For more information on Chichester Grange and to book your place for the event, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Diane Tapp, on 01903 863 537, or email [email protected]

The Dementia Café is hosted at The Creative Heart Café Littlehampton, every first Friday of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad