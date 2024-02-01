Getting Sussex talking – care homes join The Big Dementia Conversation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday 14th February, from 2pm-3.30pm, Care UK’s Mill View in East Grinstead is inviting members of the community to their Dementia Café as part of The Big Dementia Conversation. Similarly, in Horsham, on Thursday 15th February, from 2pm-3.30pm, Care UK’s Skylark House on St Mark’s Lane is hosting a special talk focused around dementia.

The nationwide initiative is designed to encourage people to talk about dementia, including some of the most difficult topics associated with the condition.

According to a recent survey, commissioned by Care UK, eight in ten adults believe dementia is still misunderstood, with 69 percent of the nation believing it’s a subject which is not talked about enough in society. Many people also admit finding the condition uncomfortable to discuss – something Care UK is hoping to change by launching The Big Dementia Conversation.

Two care homes are taking part in The Big Dementia Conversation

The ‘Let’s talk about dementia’ sessions at both care homes will be led by dementia experts and will provide practical advice on what dementia is and how memories are lost, as well as useful tips on how to overcome communication barriers and discover positive approaches to living with the condition.

In addition to the event, the Sussex community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub takes a closer look at some of the less-talked-about symptoms of dementia, with expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists, who have more than 40 years of experience providing care for people living with the condition.

Customer Relations Manager at Mill View and Skylark House, Beverly Jordan said: “At Skylark House and Mill View, we strongly believe professional knowledge, insight and shared experiences can make a real difference to the everyday lives of those looking after a loved one living with dementia – which is why we’re thrilled to be taking part in The Big Dementia Conversation.

“Dementia remains a very misunderstood condition, which can affect a person’s personality and behaviour quite significantly. This can be overwhelming for families when a loved one is diagnosed, or when they begin to act in a way that is entirely out of character for them. We’re here to help, and to show that people living with dementia can still lead fulfilling lives and to help shine a light on the many symptoms, including those that are rarely talked about.

“We are looking forward to welcoming local people to the events and building a community-wide support network across West Sussex”

To find out more about Care UK’s Big Dementia Conversation initiative, please visit: careuk.com/thebigdementiaconversation

To find out more about either home or to book your place on the events, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Beverly Jordan, on 01403 887 578 or email [email protected]

