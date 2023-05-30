Edit Account-Sign Out
Getting up close and personal with the sun in Newhaven

The first of many planned new exhibits has opened this week at a family-run visitor attraction in Newhaven.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 30th May 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:16 BST
Darren Clift inspects the new Sun Galley at Paradise Park in NewhavenDarren Clift inspects the new Sun Galley at Paradise Park in Newhaven
Darren Clift inspects the new Sun Galley at Paradise Park in Newhaven

Paradise Park has been wowing visitors with the story of Planet Earth for over 20 years, and has now added a new gallery dedicated to our planet’s closest star, the sun.

The gallery includes a huge dome projecting footage taken from satellite images of the sun, as well as fascinating facts and interactive fun and, as site director Darren Clift explains, it is the beginning of a full refurbishment of the museum over the coming years.

“We want our museum to be up to date both in the content and the way it is delivered, and we are delighted with how this new sun gallery has come out. We will be working our way through the museum over the next few years and bringing more and more of Planet Earth’s story to our visitors”.

The museum upgrade is just part of the major investment and improvement scheme running at the Tates run visitor attraction, with changes being made to the gardens, play areas and facilities over the coming years.

Darren added “it’s a really exciting time to be running the site with so much happening. It’s a great project and we are looking forward to sharing our changes with our visitors.”

