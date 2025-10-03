Giant of stage and screen Dame Patricia Routledge dies aged 96

Dame Patricia Routledge, a giant of stage and screen, who made Chichester her home for so many years, has died at the age of 96.

She was best known for playing Hyacinth Bucket in TV sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, but was proudest of a remarkable record of stage appearances down the decades, most particularly her long association with Chichester Festival Theatre.

Her agent said in a statement to the PA Media news agency: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love.

"Even at 96-years old, Dame Patricia's passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles.

"She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world."

Dame Patricia was a generous supporter of the arts in her adopted city and served as the patron of the Festival of Chichester until her death.

Announcing this year’s Festival of Chichester programme in April, Dame Patricia spoke with love of the city she made home and the theatre which brought her here – and “lauded the arts as the soul of the nation.”

She said: “Last Saturday night, after a superb concert by the Chichester Symphony Orchestra, I had a conversation with a gentleman and we asked each other what brought us to Chichester in the first place.

“In my case, I was invited in 1969 to be part of the Festival Theatre programme and I came down here to be in three plays. And I asked the gentleman what brought him here because he’d had a busy working life elsewhere in the country and he said, quite simple, the arts. And that of course is true. “I think in Chichester we go beyond the famous Cheltenham. They have several arts occasions, celebrations. We have those celebrations all in one, at the same time (in Chichester).”

As for the theatre: “We know that costs are going up and inflation goes on abounding. But everything is available within our limits and I always think you spend your money where your heart is. There is a wonderful variety of events and a larger variety than ever.

“The arts are the soul of the nation and we honour them here more than anywhere else, I think, in the country. So God bless and on we go and Bob’s your uncle!”