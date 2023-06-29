Giant pirate play sand pit at Priory Meadow, Hastings, this summer

Open daily throughout the school holidays, shoppers can relax on the decking area after some retail therapy, taking a seat in one of the deckchairs whilst little ones play and make sandcastles.
The beach will also host various free events throughout the summer, including free face painting every Thursday in August, a pirate training day, pirate crafts, and messy play.
To add to the piratical fun, a treasure trail is running daily. Pick up a map from Kids Stuff to take part. There’s a treat for all young adventures who complete Pirate Pete’s quest.
Andy Harvey, Centre Manager, said: “Due to popular demand, this is the fifth summer we have built the sand area, it’s a firm favourite with families. It’s also a great base to host all the fantastic free events we have planned, follow our socials to find out more.”
“Sun, sand, and shopping is definitely on the agenda for both locals and tourists this summer”. He added.
Whilst enjoying the sand play pit, shoppers can take advantage of some great stores such as Primark, M&S, Superdrug and H&M.