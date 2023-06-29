Giant pirate play sand pit at Priory Meadow, Hastings, this summer

NationalWorldTV
Voyage down to Priory Meadow Shopping Centre this summer and play for free in their giant Pirate Play Sand Pit. From July 22 to September 10, the pop-up sand beach will return to Queens Square, with a swashbuckling pirate theme.
By Leanna Lawson
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:47 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:50 BST

Open daily throughout the school holidays, shoppers can relax on the decking area after some retail therapy, taking a seat in one of the deckchairs whilst little ones play and make sandcastles.

The beach will also host various free events throughout the summer, including free face painting every Thursday in August, a pirate training day, pirate crafts, and messy play.

To add to the piratical fun, a treasure trail is running daily. Pick up a map from Kids Stuff to take part. There’s a treat for all young adventures who complete Pirate Pete’s quest.

Toddler enjoying the sand pit in 2022Toddler enjoying the sand pit in 2022
Andy Harvey, Centre Manager, said: “Due to popular demand, this is the fifth summer we have built the sand area, it’s a firm favourite with families. It’s also a great base to host all the fantastic free events we have planned, follow our socials to find out more.”

“Sun, sand, and shopping is definitely on the agenda for both locals and tourists this summer”. He added.

Whilst enjoying the sand play pit, shoppers can take advantage of some great stores such as Primark, M&S, Superdrug and H&M.

