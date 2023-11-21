Gillian Keegan MP attends A2Dominion’s community event to support local residents

Gillian Keegan, Member of Parliament for Chichester and Secretary of State for Education, joined housing association A2Dominion and local partners for a community event to support local residents ahead of the festive season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A2Dominion organised the free session at the Swanfield Park Community Centre on Thursday 16 November and provided the opportunity for members of the community to speak with their local representative and organisations about a range of matters, including finance and wellbeing.

A2Dominion holds regular community events in Chichester and the rising cost of living means it is more important than ever to raise awareness of the support that is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local MP held a drop-in session at the centre and engaged with many constituents about local matters. Local councillors and staff from the Department for Work and Pensions were there to answer any queries.

Gillian Keegan MP at the Swanfield Park Community Centre

The housing associations’ tenancy sustainment team provided help to those who may be struggling with their rent, West Sussex nurses carried out free blood pressure checks, while South Central Ambulance Service completed demonstrations on how to use a defibrillator and practice CPR effectively to help save lives.

Food donations were made by UK Harvest and Chichester District Foodbank also provided much-needed advice to those who may require access to foodbanks this winter.

Following the event, Ms Keegan said: “I was delighted to join A2Dominion and their partners today for this important advice surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The community here in Swanfield Park is incredibly special and I am pleased to see so many organisations and agencies come together under one roof to provide them with support and guidance. It has also been a pleasure to meet so many constituents and see people making the most of the services on offer, whether that’s advice from our local ambulance team, blood pressure checks with the NHS nurses, or simply joining the team for a cup of team and a chat.”

Gillian Keegan MP speaks with local residents

Jan Read, Senior Communities and Centres Partner (Chichester) at A2Dominion, said: “It was pleasing to see so many local residents and partners come together in the community.

“The cost of living crisis has impacted many people and the upcoming festive season can cause increased anxiety for those already struggling. We hope this event has helped to alleviate some of those concerns and reassured them that there is help and support available.”

A2Dominion resident Sue Cecil attended the event at Swanfield Park Community Centre and was thrilled to be able to speak to so many people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It was absolutely excellent, the first person I saw was a nurse adviser. I caught up with her so that we could review the progress I've made since the last time I saw her. Last year, I was quite down with my own disability and it was nice to get the advice she gave me. It has made a huge difference in my life.”

Gillian Keegan MP is given a CPR tutorial

She added: “There was also brilliant person I met too, she works in the support for families. Although my family didn't need support, I listened to her and took all her information, and I'm going to pass it on to the school that three of my grandchildren go to.”

Ms Cecil was also pleased to see Gillian Keegan MP and spoke with her about a local fundraising campaign for young adults with disabilities.

She said: “Gillian Keegan was there and she remembered me and my disabled grandson from about four years ago… so meeting her yesterday was the icing on the cake.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A2Dominion manages more than 500 homes in Chichester. This latest event forms part of its commitment to providing community events, wellbeing programmes and services to help improve communities and people’s lives.

Attendees at the Swanfield Park Community Centre include: