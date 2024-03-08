Gillian Keegan MP visits Selsey RNLI Station for their 200th Anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Selsey Lifeboat Station has recently been awarded the High Sheriffs Recognition Award for 2024 “in recognition of great and valuable services to the community.” The award pays tribute to the hard work of the wonderful team of volunteers led by Tony Delahunty, and their Coxswain Rob Archibald, who selflessly keep our community safe and ultimately save lives at sea.

The MP for Chichester paid a visit to the station and crew to learn about their ongoing safety campaigns, concerning rip tides and what to do if you realise someone is in trouble at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following her visit, Gillian said: “It was great to catch up with the brilliant lifeboat crew. I am delighted that the team in Selsey have been recognised by the High Sheriff for their contributions to the safety of our community. They should be incredibly proud of the work they do.”

Gillian Keegan MP speaks to RNLI crew in Selsey

“With the summer months approaching, it is more important than ever to know how to keep safe at sea. I would encourage everyone to look at the RNLI safety campaign so that you know what to do if you find yourself in trouble, such as floating to live or calling 999 for the coastguard, if you see someone in need of help in the water.”

To learn about all the RNLI’s on-going safety at sea campaigns visit: https://rnli.org/safety

Mrs Keegan rounded off her visit to the coast by meeting with local fishermen, to understand more about the concerns facing their businesses in her continued support of independent fishing businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad