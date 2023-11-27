Girlguiding Sussex Central celebrate 170 years of volunteering

On Saturday 18th November Girlguiding Sussex Central held a celebratory tea to acknowledge the service of three of their members. One volunteer had completed 50 years and the other two an amazing 60 years each!

Family and friends were invited to join the celebration for those who had received their Long Service Awards in the last year; Lorrayne Parrett from East Grinstead, 50yrs together with Gill Crook from Worth and Pat Turner from South Down each 60 years. Others who were unable to attend were Veronica Gibbs, Sue Mitchell each 50 years and from Burgess Hill, with Chris Griffiths from Horsham another volunteer with an amazing 60 years.

There was also an opportunity to thank Clare Brittain from South Down for her role as a county verifier

Caroline Hitchcock, Chair of the Award Committee said: “Our county is delighted and privileged to recognise the amazing loyalty and dedication these ladies have shown. If we include those who were unable to join us, that totals over 380 years of volunteering!”

Pat, Gill and Lorrayne with their special cake & certificates

Wendy Colson, county Commissioner, commented: ”Although each lady has already received their special Girlguiding badges, the county wanted to show their appreciation for their many years of volunteering not only at unit level but beyond, working within the county & region. Their dedication and passion for guiding, together with encouragement and enthusiasm shown to so many girls and indeed fellow leaders is why our young people are able to take on new challenges, have incredible opportunities and help all girls know they can do anything but most importantly they made sure they had fun! “