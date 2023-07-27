Gladiators in thrilling combat displays at Fishbourne Roman Palace

The sounds of swords clashing, shields banging and trumpets blaring will ring out at Fishbourne Roman Palace and Gardens this summer as Britannia set up camp in the grounds of the largest Roman home north of the Alps.

Over the weekend of 12 – 13 August, visitors can travel back 2,000 years in time to when the Romans ruled Britain, as gladiators from one of the country’s leading Roman battle re-enactment societies will be giving thrilling displays in the Palace’s formal garden, fighting off opponents with sword, shield or helmet before the crowd decides on the fate of the loser.

There will also be a range of fun Roman-themed activities on offer throughout the weekend and visitors can explore the magnificent mosaics and recreated grounds at the country’s largest Roman home, which dates back to 75 AD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Spokesperson at Fishbourne Roman Palace, said: “Our Gladiator weekend is always popular and helps give visitors a window into the gruelling life of a Roman Gladiator.

Gladiators come to Fishbourne Roman Palace on 12th & 13th August

“Britannia’s powerful displays are an exciting watch for adults and children alike – and we are extremely excited for their return to the Palace.

“There will be plenty of fun throughout the weekend – and even the chance to try out our new family trail activity sheet.”

Owned and cared for by The Sussex Archaeological Society, Fishbourne Roman Palace & Gardens was once the grandest Roman Palace in northern Europe, with an incredible display of stunning mosaics. Visitors can stroll around the recreated Roman gardens – the earliest Roman gardens found anywhere in the country – and enjoy the largest collection of mosaics in situ in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gladiators weekend takes place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 August. Pre-booking tickets online is recommended for this event to guarantee entry, with prices starting at £16 for adults and £8.50 for a child. Please note that pre-booked tickets are priced at a slightly reduced rate to those purchased on the day of the event.

Gladiators battle it out at Fishbourne Roman Palace

As well as Fishbourne Roman Palace & Gardens, the county’s largest heritage-based organisation and charity cares for eight Sussex Past attractions, including Lewes Castle & Museum, Michelham Priory House & Gardens, the Priest House & Gardens, and the Long Man of Wilmington.