Global events agency, Identity announces partnership with Turner Prize 2023 in Eastbourne

Identity, the global event agency founded in Eastbourne, announces its partnership with Turner Prize 2023The events agency behind some of the most creative and high-profile events in the UK struck the deal to support the best-known prize for contemporary visual arts in the world earlier this year.

Michael Gietzen, CEO of Identity said: “Identity and the Turner Prize is a perfect-match. Our fit is good and the relationship feels intuitively right.

“We are delighted to be supporting this avant-garde event. It’s an exciting time for Identity to be at the forefront of what is widely considered a cultural barometer - not just in the UK but internationally.

“The Turner Prize, a prominent cultural British event, shares many similarities with the high-profile (British and international) events that Identity has produced and created. From a creative perspective, we both turn heads, engage audiences; grab headlines and have stood the test of time. The fact that the Turner Prize 2023 comes to Towner Eastbourne, where Identity has its HQ - is an added bonus.”

Identity Global's CEO Michael Gietzen, with Paul Fitzpatrick MD and Janet Dodd, CSO of Identity

The prize, named after the great painter J M W Turner, is now in its 38 year and continues to grab international attention and stimulated discussions well beyond the art world. The British artists on this year’s shortlist are Jesse Darling, Rory Pilgrim, Ghislaine Leung and Barbara Walker. This is the first time the Turner Prize is being held in Sussex.

Identity Global, is a multi-award-winning global events agency. As one of the fastest growing events agencies in Europe its repertoire is phenomenal and expanding. From London’s New Year Eves fireworks and celebrations, to the King's Coronation with a 2.5billion audience, to stunts for Netflix and activations for many global brands, Identity continues to wow audiences while pushing the creative boundaries of what’s possible on a world stage.