Global warming: Our daily habits are causing pollution and extinctions

We will not be able to stop the planet from warming up.

Half of the carbon monoxide released in the air is absorbed by the oceans the rests collects in the atmosphere.

These greenhouse gases are trapping the heat from the earth.

It can be lessened if we learn to conserve energy, the world is distributing pollutants, technology is to blame as most equipment today is run by electricity where hundred of years ago we had no electricity and candles were used to light the homes.

Also the depletion of the ozone layer is a major environmental problem and will remain so until significant action is taken to control the way things are going. Our energy habits have created global warming.

The first incinerator of waste materials was tested in 1874. It reduced the volume of waste. Many people opposed this method. When the air quality deteriorated they then went back to landfill sites which did not pollute the atmosphere.

Many of our habits are driving the animals to extinction.

