Go green with your spring clean and support the Age UK Polegate shop

As well as getting homes clean and ready for the warmer months, donating to Age UK’s charity shops is a great way of recycling unwanted items and reducing waste. So far this year donations to the Charity’s shops have avoided 700,000 kilos going into landfill and saved 10 million kilos of CO2e[i].

Locals can also help to reduce their environmental footprint by shopping for spring in the Age UK Polegate shop. Age UK’s charity shops support the circular economy by extending the life of items. Shoppers can choose from a range of pre-loved clothing, accessories, toys, books and homeware - perfect for new season looks, gifts and updating homes.

Data from YouGov Profiles shows that a third (33%) of consumers have already chosen to buy second hand items in order to be more environmentally responsible, with 30% using charity shops to purchase these items[ii]. Age UK hopes to encourage more people to shop sustainably and has created a list of tips to help get people started*.

Supporting Age UK shops helps raise funds to support older people. Money raised from the Charity’s shops goes towards Age UK’s vital services, including the Telephone Friendship Service, free and confidential Advice Line and The Silver Line Helpline.

Lisa Wisdom, Personal Stylish and owner of Style with Wisdom, said, “I’d encourage everyone to be more eco-conscious and check out Age UK’s charity shops. Charity shops are the perfect place for finding unique items for gifts or to update your wardrobe.

“I’ve created a series of spring looks by visiting Age UK charity shops including layering pieces, footwear and accessories. Not only are these perfect for the warmer weather, but I won’t find everyone else wearing the same. The best thing is I know that by supporting Age UK, I am also supporting older people across the country.”

Rachael, Shop Manager at the Age UK Polegate shop, said, “We want to inspire locals to join the sustainable movement and are encouraging them to come and visit us this spring. We are always on the look-out for new donations and have a wide range of new spring stock. Not only will you be helping to reduce waste and landfill, but you’ll be helping raise vital funds for Age UK so that it can continue supporting older people.”

When donating items, the Age UK Polegate shop is also encouraging people to make their donations worth an extra 25% for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods.

Age UK has over 250 shops across England and Wales. To find your nearest Age UK shop visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/shops Shoppers can also pick up items via Age UK’s eBay page www.ebay.co.uk/ageuk

* Age UK’s sustainability tips

1. Ditch fast fashion

Purchasing pre-loved clothing is not only a great way of preventing clothing and textiles going to waste and landfill, but can also save money. Charity shops often house a range of unique items, including one-off pieces and designer goods, which can also set you apart from the crowd.

2. Donate old toys

Parents often feel their homes are overrun with toys and it can be hard to know what to do with items your children no longer play with. Reduce your clutter by donating them to be sold on to be loved again. Second hand toys and games can also make great gifts, as well as saving you money at times like Christmas, which can be costly.

3. Get to know your local charity shops

Often charity shops will sell different things or specialise in different items. Some may sell more toys or electrical items than others. Age UK has a mix of charity shops including fashion boutiques and furniture stores. Getting to know the shops near you can save you time when looking for something specific.

4. Visit local charity shops regularly

Often charity shops put out new stock each day, popping in regularly means you’re more likely to spot a bargain before someone else does!

5. Get to know the shop staff

Age UK shop staff and volunteers are a friendly bunch! Not only are they on hand to help and have a chat, they also know about what’s been donated. If you’re looking for something specific, they can help you find it or keep an eye out for you.

6. Get upcycling!

Turn an old pair of jeans or piece of furniture into something new and beautiful by changing the length, adding embellishments, or painting them a new colour. Not only will you be reducing waste, you’ll have an item unique to you and a new hobby!

7. Shop with an open mind