Goldbridge residents delighted by special Christmas carol performance

The Goldbridge Bupa Care Home recently experienced a heartwarming celebration as Bolnore Village Beavers and Scouts paid a visit to sing Christmas carols with the residents.

The event, organised in the home’s garden courtyard, was a brilliant success, spreading joy and festive cheer among the residents.

Residents and staff were treated to a delightful evening filled with Christmas carols, performed by 30 enthusiastic Beavers and Scouts, accompanied by two leaders and parents. The performance allowed every resident, including those who are bed-bound, to enjoy the festive tunes from the comfort of their bedrooms.

Emma Worrell, Home Manager of The Goldbridge, said: "The event exceeded our expectations, and the residents were truly delighted by the wonderful Christmas performance. It's inspiring to witness the positive impact such events have on our care home community."

Beavers and Scouts at the Goldbridge

Following the carol singing, residents gathered for a cozy evening where they enjoyed snacks specially prepared by the care home staff. The festive treats included mince pies, shortbread, and non-alcoholic mulled wine, creating a warm and festive atmosphere for all in attendance.

The event showed The Goldbridge's dedication to creating meaningful and engaging experiences for its residents, fostering a sense of community and connection. The Beavers and Scouts' participation added a special touch to the festive season, leaving a lasting impression on residents and staff alike.

Norma, commented: "We are incredibly grateful to the Beavers and Scouts for their visit and making this Christmas so special. Listening to them sing and to see all the faces through the windows was just wonderful, it has made my Christmas!"

