Golf day goes ‘fairway’ to raising funds for St Wilfrid's Hospice

A charity golf day has raised more than £14,200 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The event, at Willingdon Golf Club, saw 21 teams of four playing 18-holes of golf, followed by dinner and entertainment in the evening.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield, and all points between, with life-limiting illnesses. It costs over £19,000 a day to provide the hospice’s care and support services, but less than 30% of this comes from the NHS, so events like the golf day all help to raise vital funds.

Simon Cosham, St Wilfrid’s Hospice Corporate Fundraiser, said: ‘Thank you to everyone who took part and gave so generously at our golf day. It’s always a popular event and tickets sold out so quickly we had to open more spaces. A special thank you goes to Caffyn's Audi and Enterprise Rent-A-Car UK for their generous donations.’

Left to right: Steve Tester (Caffyns Audi), Simon Cosham (St Wilfrid's), Matt Startin & Ash Ramanah

Steve Tester from Caffyns Audi said: ‘Caffyns Audi is really proud to have sponsored this wonderful event for the incredible St Wilfrid's. The amount raised on the day is phenomenal!’