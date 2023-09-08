BREAKING
Golf day goes ‘fairway’ to raising funds for St Wilfrid's Hospice

A charity golf day has raised more than £14,200 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.
By Jenny GriffithsContributor
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:10 BST
The event, at Willingdon Golf Club, saw 21 teams of four playing 18-holes of golf, followed by dinner and entertainment in the evening.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield, and all points between, with life-limiting illnesses. It costs over £19,000 a day to provide the hospice’s care and support services, but less than 30% of this comes from the NHS, so events like the golf day all help to raise vital funds.

Simon Cosham, St Wilfrid’s Hospice Corporate Fundraiser, said: ‘Thank you to everyone who took part and gave so generously at our golf day. It’s always a popular event and tickets sold out so quickly we had to open more spaces. A special thank you goes to Caffyn's Audi and Enterprise Rent-A-Car UK for their generous donations.’

Left to right: Steve Tester (Caffyns Audi), Simon Cosham (St Wilfrid's), Matt Startin &amp; Ash RamanahLeft to right: Steve Tester (Caffyns Audi), Simon Cosham (St Wilfrid's), Matt Startin &amp; Ash Ramanah
Left to right: Steve Tester (Caffyns Audi), Simon Cosham (St Wilfrid's), Matt Startin &amp; Ash Ramanah

Steve Tester from Caffyns Audi said: ‘Caffyns Audi is really proud to have sponsored this wonderful event for the incredible St Wilfrid's. The amount raised on the day is phenomenal!’

To register for next year's golf day, which is on Friday 6th September, please email [email protected]

