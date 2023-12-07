Golfers get in full swing in memory of Chris

Golfers were in full swing for a fund-raising tournament that raised a stunning £9,000 for two of Eastbourne’s best-known charitable organisations.

More than a hundred players and guests supported the annual Sugar Ray Golf competition, staged by Eastbourne Motoring Centre and held at the Royal Eastbourne Golf Club, raising a stunning £9,332.

Cheques were presented this week and, played under beautiful autumn sunshine, the popular tournament was in memory of Chris Lambird, who tragically died of cancer at the age of 39.

The event comprised an 18-hole competition followed by dinner, entertainment, a raffle and auction. Master of ceremonies and guest entertainer and auctioneer, Ager Brown, lit up the evening with his amusing stories, helping raise £2,220 from the auction and a further £890 from the raffle.

Left to right: Ian Huke of the rotary club, Mark Lambird and Harry Walmsley.

Mark Lambird, Chris’s brother and now CEO and chairman of Eastbourne Motoring Centre, thanked players and supporters for their generous support

Monies raised have been divided equally between the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital and the Rotary Club of Eastbourne’s benevolent fund.

Harry Walmsley, the hospital friends’ chair, said: “We are extremely grateful for the efforts of all associated with the event and for the handsome donation which will be used towards our major project this coming year which is to raise £500k towards a gamma camera for the hospital, for better cancer diagnosis and treatment.”

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne distributes monies raised every year to local charities through its benevolent fund.

During the past six years it has donated £55,000 to some 45 local charities, benefitting a wide range of community needs, from supporting children and young adults through to treating pensioners at the club’s Alone at Christmas lunch on Christmas Day.