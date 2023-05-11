‘Good friends, good food – and good wine!’ – Horley care home resident reveals secret to long life on 102nd birthday

A resident at a care home in Horley celebrated her 102nd birthday by sharing the secret to a long and happy life.

A very special birthday celebration took place at Care UK’s Amherst House care home, on Court Lodge Road, when resident Dylis Morgan celebrated her 102nd birthday in style and revealed her secret to longevity was ‘good friends, good food and good wine!’

To celebrate, the home decorated its bistro café with balloons and banners, and the home’s talented chef baked a special birthday cake for everyone to enjoy.

Dylis was born on April 30, 1921, in Abertillery, South Wales. Surrounded by the Welsh valleys, Dylis’ favourite childhood memory was often running up the mountains with her friends and family to look out at the view. After leaving school, Dylis worked as a secretary before becoming a housewife to her husband, Roy Morgan, and later a mother to their two daughters, Helen and Judith.

Dylis celebrates her 102nd birthday at Amherst House

Commenting on the secret to turning 102, Dylis said: “You have to laugh a lot and enjoy the little moments in life. A happy outlook on life is good for you. Surround yourself with good friends, good food – and good wine!”

Dylis has four grandchildren, Thomas, Sophie, Matthew and Charlotte, and one great grandchild, Noel, who often visit Dylis at Amherst House.

Cristina Cristea, general manager at Amherst House, said: “Dylis is vibrant and much-loved resident here at Amherst House, and it was fantastic to help her celebrate this incredible milestone.

