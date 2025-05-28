Goodwood among the locations for new Chichester sci-fi film

Chichester Film & Video Makers show the results of one of their most ambitious projects ever when they offer the premiere of their new film 120 Seconds on Saturday, June 7 at 11am at the Chichester Cinema New Park.

Tickets for the screening are available through the Chichester Fringe.

Town Crier Richard Plowman, the producer for the film, is delighted with the results. The film stars a DeLorean car and was made in locations including Goodwood racecourse.

“This has been very ambitious for us with quite a lot of locations plus the DeLorean car. We had to do quite a lot of things that really stretched us but we are very pleased with what is coming out the other end! We are very much looking forward to our premiere.

“It all began when we had that wonderful talk in the Minerva from Eddie Hamilton (film editor son of former Chichester District Council chairman Elizabeth Hamilton).”

Two years ago Eddie, who grew up in Easebourne, was nominated for an Oscar in the best film editing category for his work on Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick.

“He gave this wonderful talk and he inspired us to do a little bit more than we usually do. His father Robin owns a DeLorean and we had a script that had been given to us by a chap called Philip Barron. His speciality is horror films but this is not a horror film! He gave us this professional script which was originally called The Car Of The Future. The basic plot is quite simple. The car is two minutes in the future and when you sit and play the radio in the car, the radio is two minutes ahead. And so the owner tries to make money out of the information that he is getting two minutes ahead but the problem is that it is not a lot of time. Two minutes, 120 seconds, is not long!

“The film was very much filmed in Chichester locations including The Nag’s Head, and also Goodwood were very supportive. We got to use the racecourse and we were also up in a helicopter and we used one of the garages, the garage on Broyle Road. And we also used Robin Hamilton's garage.

“I would say that the film is a drama but really in the sci-fi category given it is set in the future. And there is a lot to it. It has got a lot of twists and without giving anything away I think you will be surprised by the ending. It's about 15 minutes long so quite short but that's quite a long film for amateurs. But we have achieved a very professional standard. It is shot in ultra high definition and it has got a great soundtrack.”

Richard is the producer but you will also spot him as a barman at Goodwood: “I would say about 40 or 50 people were involved. We've got a few extras that appear and a good number of Goodwood staff appear. We've got a number of people from the club in smaller roles and of course you have also got the film crew. You need a crew of at least eight to ten people. It's quite a complicated process.”

And all on a remarkably low budget: “Usually if it's a big film for the cinema you would be talking about a budget of about £1,000,000 a day. We have done 15 minutes for about £500! We are very good value!”

After the premiere, the club will be putting the film forward for various awards and then perhaps after a year it will be released generally, probably on YouTube.