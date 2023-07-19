Goodwood announces Festival of Speed 2024 dates

After an amazing weekend of hillclimb action and anniversaries celebrating 30 years of the Festival of Speed, Goodwood is delighted to announce that the 2024 event will take place from Thursday July 11 - Sunday July 14.

Last weekend saw the Festival of Speed celebrate its 30th anniversary in style with a trio of thrilling balcony moments for Ferrari Le Mans winners James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi and Miguel Molina, a host of MotoGP™ teams and riders and four-time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel.

Visitors to the event were some of the first to see automotive world exclusives, debuts and reveals, with this year’s event hosting the biggest number of debuts seen at the Festival of Speed in its 30-year history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As motorsport’s ultimate summer garden party returns to West Sussex in 2024, fans can expect to see even more global car launches, discover the latest technology and meet their motorsport heroes.

Sebastian Vettel in his ex-Nigel Mansell Williams FW14B at the 2023 Festival of Speed.

When do tickets go on sale?Tickets for the Festival of Speed go on sale at goodwood.com on the following dates:

· Saturday 28 October - Goodwood Road Racing Club Members

· Monday 30 October - Goodwood Road Racing Club Fellows

· Monday 6 November - General Public

The Festival of Speed 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As in previous years, children ages 12 and under go free and a Young Person ticket will be available for those ages between 13 and 21. In addition, our Thursday STEM programme will return with even more interesting and interactive displays, exhibits and talks.

2023 Saturday cancellation roll oversFor the first time in its history, the Festival of Speed was cancelled on Saturday 15 July. All ticket holders who were affected have now been contacted, with a large proportion choosing to roll over their tickets to 2024. This means that Saturday 13 July 2024, is already limited and we anticipate that the remaining tickets will be in high demand.

Further details of the 2024 motorsport events will be announced in the coming months.