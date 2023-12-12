Goodwood celebrates an incredible total raised for charity in 2023

Goodwood announces charity partners for 2024 headline motorsport events and Goodwoof.Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare will raise money for Jai Dog Rescue.Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard will support Two Wheels For Life.Goodwood Revival will raise funds for local charity, St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Goodwood is proud to announce that 2023 saw an incredible total of £465,752 raised for charity at its world-famous headline events.

£101,475 was raised for The Greenpower Education Trust at the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard in July. The Fontwell-based charity inspires young people around the world to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths through a unique challenge: to design, build and race an electric car. Barnabas Shelbourne, CEO Greenpower Education Trust said: “We are extremely grateful for the support that Goodwood Festival of Speed has given to Greenpower Education Trust this year, and all the support that they have provided the charity since its inception. Thank you to everyone who so generously donated, enabling us to continue to make a difference.”

The Goodwood Revival has raised almost £50,000 so far for The Chichester Boys’ Club, with donations still coming in – a total which will allow the valued city-centre facility to carry out essential repairs and refurbishment so that they can continue to provide help, support and activities for many more local community groups.

A visitor checks out one of the Greenpower Education Trust's vehicles at the 2023 Festival of Speed.

In horseracing, the prestigious 2023 Markel Magnolia Cup raised a phenomenal £245,977 for Education Above All’s ‘Educate A Child’ programme. This joint project with CAMFED in Malawi provides education and support for children most at risk of dropping out of primary education, aiming to empower thousands of girls to overcome barriers to accessing and remaining in school.

Pets as Therapy was the 2023 charity partner of Goodwood’s newest event, Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare. Visitors to the canine celebration helped to raise over £34,800 for this much-loved charity that enhances the health and wellbeing of thousands of people in communities across the UK, striving to ensure that everyone, no matter their circumstances, has access to the companionship of an animal.

Events throughout the year, from Breakfast Clubs and race days to staff fund-raisers resulted in an incredible £33,500 being raised for the Estate charity partner, Sage House Dementia Support, in the first of their two-year partnership with the Goodwood Estate. Sage House is a vital source of support in the local area to those living with dementia, their families and carers.

Looking ahead, Goodwood is delighted to announce its charity partners for 2024.

The Duke and Duchess of Richmond are passionate about helping both local and global causes: “Goodwood is a key part of the local community, and it is very important to us to support a wide range of charities and projects. We are delighted to have raised such an impressive amount of money this year in support of some really inspirational causes, and on behalf of all of the wonderful charities that we have supported, we would like to thank everyone who has donated so generously. In 2024, we are reaching further afield, in rescuing street dogs in Thailand and helping healthcare workers to reach remote communities in Africa whilst also supporting two charities very local to us here at Goodwood.”

In 2024, the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard (11 - 14 July) will support Two Wheels for Life, a motorcycle charity supporting programmes in Africa that ensure life-saving healthcare gets to rural communities.

The Goodwood Revival (6 – 8 September) will raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Chichester, who provide expert palliative and end-of-life care to local people in parts of West Sussex and Hampshire.

Now in its third year, Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare (18 – 19 May) is our celebration of all things canine and next year, will be supporting the work of Jai Dog Rescue in Thailand, a charity transforming the lives of street dogs in Thailand, from emergency aid and rescue, to sterilisation, vaccination and rehoming. Funds raised at Goodwoof will be used to help to build a new veterinary hospital to allow the hard-working team of volunteers to help many more dogs each year.

Goodwood’s free Breakfast Club meetings, which run several times a year, will be supporting Sage House Dementia Support with the very popular ‘Sunday Drives’ initiative, giving visitors the chance to have a passenger ride in their dream cars.